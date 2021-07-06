Emma Raducanu has said she was “very disappointed” that her fairytale week at Wimbledon ended when she retired in the fourth round due to breathing difficulties.

“I’m feeling a lot better this morning,” said the 18-year-old, whose sensational performances captured the hearts of British tennis fans.

“On Court One the atmosphere was once again incredible to play in front of. I’m obviously very disappointed that I couldn’t finish the match, I really really wanted to be able to compete and try my best but the medical advice was to pull out,” she told BBC Sport.