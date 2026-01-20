‘Putin’s whole life revolves around war – he’s manipulating Trump’

Vladimir Putin knows exactly how to manipulate Donald Trump and has no intention of stopping the war in Ukraine despite the US president’s calls for peace, a top former White House aide has warned.

Fiona Hill, a national security adviser during Mr Trump’s first administration and an expert on Russia, regularly witnessed meetings between the two men.

In an exclusive interview with The Independent’s podcast World of Trouble, she reveals how Putin has “got Trump’s number” and feels able to mock the US president to his face, relying on the language barrier to cover his teasing.