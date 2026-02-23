Nearly 40 percent of employees have cried in the workplace, survey finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If your job has brought you to tears or circumstances outside work have led to a break-room breakdown, you aren’t alone.

Some 39 percent of employees admit to having cried at least once in the workplace, according to a survey of 1,018 U.S. adults published Monday by AI resume builder site Resume Now. Among all employees, 25 percent have cried once or twice, and 14 percent said they’ve cried multiple times.

“Together, these findings show that emotional strain is no longer an isolated workplace issue, but a defining feature of the modern employee experience,” the survey noted. “[The survey] reflects a workforce that is showing up physically while struggling emotionally, with implications for productivity, morale, and long-term retention.”

More than half of employees “worry they could lose their job even without a clear performance issue or business reason,” while 27 percent say they feel secure about their role and don’t worry about losing their job, the study said.

Historically, layoff rates have remained relatively stable since the pandemic, yet the number of people quitting is higher than at any point from June 2001 to August 2017, according to data from the Federal Reserve, updated through December 2025.

Relying on a support system of colleagues, family and friends can help employees endure emotionally taxing seasons of life ( Getty Images )

In fact, the quitting rate in December 2025 was nearly twice as high as the layoff rate, which may speak to an underlying dissatisfaction in the workplace. Some 55 percent of employees have vented about their job to coworkers, family, friends or social media, according to the Resume Now survey.

Regardless of the factors that led to a tearful moment at work, there are several self-care routines that employees can practice as they navigate their work situation in the wake of traumatic events like mass layoffs at work or unexpected personal events, according to Duke University’s personal assistance service, a department that offers mental health support for university faculty and employees.

Primary among the self-care steps is to rely on a support system with people you feel comfortable and safe opening up to, the department noted.

Colleagues, family and friends are typical participants in this support system.

“Receiving support from colleagues, family, and friends usually helps the stress reactions to diminish and pass more quickly,” the department wrote.

Other things to practice include eating healthy meals regularly, allowing yourself to smile and laugh, implementing meditative or relaxing habits such as prayer, breathing exercises and spending time in nature, the department recommended.

Additionally, ask for help from a mental health professional after a particularly painful event in your life.

“Occasionally, the traumatic event is so painful and overwhelming that professional assistance may be necessary,” the department wrote. “This does not imply weakness. Rather, it simply indicates that the particular event was just too powerful for the individual to manage him/herself.”