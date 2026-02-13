Inflation cools more than expected as latest data shows easing of price hikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Inflation fell in January, according to a key federal report released Friday.

The inflation rate was 2.4 percent this past month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index, which tracks how the prices of consumer goods and services change from month to month. The report beat expectations, which predicted inflation to hit 2.5 percent in January, according to CNBC. January’s rate was the lowest since May 2025, and is a far cry from the 9.1 percent inflation reached in June 2022 under President Joe Biden.

The economy’s core inflation, which doesn’t include volatile food and energy prices, was 2.5%, down from 2.6% in January.

The price of many important grocery items either dropped in price or saw modest increases in January, according to the report:

Eggs: -7 percent

Pork chops: -4.1 percent

Beef and veal: -0.4 percent

Bread: No change

Rice: -0.1 percent

Flour and prepared mixes: -0.8 percent

Prices for key grocery items saw declines after two months of year-on-year price increases ( Getty Images )

Gas prices were down 3.2 percent, while electricity costs fell 0.1% and tax return prep and accounting fees fell 13.8%.

Several categories that saw price increases included cookies (+3.2 percent), bacon and related products (+4.3 percent) and fresh fish and seafood (+3.6 percent).

Over the past two months, President Donald Trump has consistently claimed that his administration has brought down prices for American consumers, though the inflation rate remained steady from November to December.

In fact, the president has said his administration has brought prices “way down” or has beaten inflation 20 times in five speeches on the economy since December, according to a report from Reuters.

Last month, the president claimed he had “done a great job on the word ‘affordability’” and reiterated price drops in an interview with Sean Hannity.

Friday’s inflation report is the second win for the Trump administration this week. A report released Tuesday revealed that the economy added 130,000 jobs in January, more than double what economists expected.

Cooling inflation and a healthy jobs report may increase Trump’s desire to see the Federal Reserve lower its interest rate. The president has pressured the Fed in the past to lower rates, a move that, in theory, would boost lending and borrowing and spur the economy.

However, a rate increase may not be on the table when the Fed meets in March. The fed may choose to take a wait-and-see approach to rate cuts as it watches past rate cuts impact the economy, Beth M. Hammack, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said Tuesday at the Ohio Bankers League 2026 Economic Summit.

“Rather than trying to fine tune the funds rate, I’d prefer to err on the side of patience as we assess the impact of recent rate reductions and monitor how the economy performs,” Hammack said. “Based on my forecast, we could be on hold for quite some time.”

Tariffs have played a role in the Fed’s rate decisions over the past year, with chair Jerome Powell noting that the levies may have contributed to higher inflation in September 2025. A recent report from the Congressional Budget Office, which provides nonpartisan, objective information about budget matters, noted that 70 percent of the cost of those tariffs would be passed on to consumers.