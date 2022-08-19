For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports betting websites are now offering odds on who Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend will be, and fans are outraged.

The reality star recently broke up with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson after nine months of dating, and now people are betting on the next man to be linked to Kim Kardashian. Bovada is just one of the many betting sites offering odds, while another image of a sportsbook has been circulating online too.

Number one on the list is CNN commentator Van Jones, whose odds have increased to +800 per OddsChecker. Kardashian’s ex boyfriend Ray J is on the list with +1000 odds, while Nick Cannon trails behind.

Many gamblers even think there’s a chance for the SKIMS founder to get back together with Kanye West, who sits at seventh place with +2200 odds. Some of the more far-fetched names people have bet on include Harry Styles, Johnny Depp, and ex Kris Humphries.

It didn’t take long for fans to call out the sportsbooks offering odds on Kim Kardashian’s next boyfriend. In one TikTok posted by pop culture commenter @laurenisgossip, Lauren called it the “most absurd list of names that I’ve seen,” and captioned her video: “How is this even legal, it’s messed up.”

Many people agreed in the comments section that betting on Kim Kardashian’s love life was disrespectful towards the reality star. “Can they stop sexualising women, it’s gross,” one TikToker commented.

“It’s the way people are spending REAL MONEY on this,” Lauren added. “Like c’mon this is insane.”

Over on Twitter, one user wrote: “I’m not a fan, but this is actually really gross. Why are y’all so pressed that you’re willing to put money on this?”

While someone else tweeted, “this is disgusting”.

Kim Kardashian has not commented on the sports betting websites.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the King of Staten Island actor ended their long-distance relationship earlier this month due to their demanding work schedules, a source told E! News. Davidson had been spending time in Australia filming the movie Wizards! Meanwhile, Kardashian is in California with the four children she shares with Kanye West.

The former couple first met when Kardashian hosted SNL in October, and the two shared an on-screen kiss as part of a sketch. Davidson accompanied Kardashian to the 2022 Met Gala in May, where she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday​​​” dress. The comedian also briefly appeared on an episode of the famous family’s Hulu series The Kardashians, and is expected to make a cameo in season two of the reality show.