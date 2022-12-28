Too Hot to Handle season four: Which couples are still together?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Although Too Hot to Handle aired its final episode of season four earlier this month, viewers are still left wondering which couples stayed together or not.

Just like previous seasons, 10 “horny” singles were brought into one luxury villa and had to abstain from sexual contact from each other while a robot named Lana watched them at all times. If they broke any rules, money was deducted from the total potential $200,000 prize fund. At the end of the show, the prize pot was given to one person or couple in the group.

As contestants were on the show to create deep and emotional connections, some of them did end up in a relationship. In fact, by the end of the season, three couples and one messy love triangle had been formed.

Even though contestants haven’t publicly confirmed what their relationship statuses are, there are still some signs on social media that they are or aren’t single. Here are the couples from Too Hot to Handle season four that appear to be together.

Brittan Byrd and James Pendergrass

Although the pair had a pretty solid relationship at the beginning, there were some problems when Brittany Byrd told James Pendergrass that he wasn’t being physically affectionate enough with her.

They ultimately resolved their issues and in the finale, they were given the green light to break the rules so they shared their first kiss.

Byrd and Pendergrass, who are both from Hawaii, appear to be going strong since filming has ended. They both follow each other on Instagram and have interacted with one another’s posts. Earlier this week, when Bryd posted a selfie and addressed that she had a fever, Pendergrass commented: “So you’re still coming over tonight right?”

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici

(TOM DYMOND/NETFLIX)

Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici faced a few challenges in their time on the show. Khalifa was conflicted between Kici and a contestant that had recently joined the group, Shawn Wells. In the end, she chose Kici. The pair also walked away with the grand prize of $89,000.

Khalifa, who is from Amsterdam, and Kici, who is from Michigan, haven’t been vocal about their connection on social media. They don’t follow each other on Instagram. So, it appears they may have split.

Recently, Khalifa took to her Instagram Story to answer a fan who asked if she and Kici were still together. In response, via Cosmopolitan, she wrote: “I promise you all. You will all find out soon. Bear with us and enjoy the next amazing episodes.”

Creed McKinnon and Flavia Urbina

Creed McKinnon had quite a few connections on the show. He called his initial relationship with Sophie Stonehouse off in order to date Flavia Urbina. But when contestant Imogen Ewan came in, he found himself in a love triangle.

Although he was with Urbina, he told Ewan that he was interested in her. When Lana revealed that McKinnon was pursuing both women and he failed to be honest about it, he was then asked to leave the retreat.

According to McKinnon’s social media account, he appears to be friends with both Ewan and Urbina. On Instagram earlier this week, he posted a video of him and Urbina hanging out together.

He later posted another video of him and Ewan wandering around Los Angeles together. This post comes days after Ewan announced that she was pregnant, causing fans to question if McKinnon is the father of her child.

Kayla Richart and Sebastian Melrose

(TOM DYMOND/NETFLIX)

Kayla Richart and Sebastian Melrose had the most rules breaks of them all, including having sex in a shower, which cost the group $50,000. Over time, they seemed to form a meaningful connection and were the second finalists for the prize fund. Although they didn’t win, they did make their relationship official as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Richart, who is from Los Angeles, and Melrose, who lives in Scotland, appear to still be together. They both follow each other on Instagram and interact with each other’s posts often. Melrose left a cheeky comment on Richart’s Christmas photo, writing: “You better be under my tree when I wake up tomorrow,” with two heart eye emojis.