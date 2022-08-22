Watch writer, coach and poet Dan Simpson give exclusive writing workshop
The hour long session allowed those who attended to set their intentions for the coming year
Participants of an interactive writing workshop held by The Independent were this month given the opportunity to look forward and think about what they might want to achieve in the final quarter of 2022 and beyond.
Writer, coach and poet Dan Simpson led the hour-long online workshop with meditation, breathing and guided writing exercises.
Dan draws on Authentic Relating and IFS techniques to help you connect with your unique and authentic self, and speak your voice into the world.
As a poet, he was Poet-in-Residence at Glastonbury Festival, Imperial College, St Albans Cathedral, and National Trust Stowe. His two collections of poetry are Applied Mathematics and Totally Cultured (Burning Eye Books).
After the workshop he said: “I felt really connected to the audience, and some beautiful moments and pieces of writing were shared.”
Now you can have the chance to watch the workshop in full by watching the recording below:
To find out more The Independent’s virtual events and workshop series click here.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies