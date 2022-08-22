Jump to content
Watch writer, coach and poet Dan Simpson give exclusive writing workshop

The hour long session allowed those who attended to set their intentions for the coming year

The Independent
Monday 22 August 2022 22:30
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Participants of an interactive writing workshop held by The Independent were this month given the opportunity to look forward and think about what they might want to achieve in the final quarter of 2022 and beyond.

Writer, coach and poet Dan Simpson led the hour-long online workshop with meditation, breathing and guided writing exercises.

Dan draws on Authentic Relating and IFS techniques to help you connect with your unique and authentic self, and speak your voice into the world.

As a poet, he was Poet-in-Residence at Glastonbury Festival, Imperial College, St Albans Cathedral, and National Trust Stowe. His two collections of poetry are Applied Mathematics and Totally Cultured (Burning Eye Books).

After the workshop he said: “I felt really connected to the audience, and some beautiful moments and pieces of writing were shared.”

Now you can have the chance to watch the workshop in full by watching the recording below:

Writing workshop: How to set intentions for the rest of 2022

To find out more The Independent’s virtual events and workshop series click here.

