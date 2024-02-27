I’m under fire as London’s night tzar – but here’s how I’m making a difference

I’ve always been a night-time person, and I love when a city comes alive after dark. People – working, travelling, out enjoying themselves – all contribute to creating a special atmosphere.

I’ve worked at night all my life. For almost three decades, I ran my club night, Duckie, at the Royal Vauxhall Tavern, which also produced work for the Barbican, Southbank Centre and many other cultural spaces across London, the UK and the world. I’ve certainly earned my stripes on the night-time frontline in a city that never sleeps, alongside delivery drivers, nurses, doctors, cleaners, bus drivers, office workers and bus drivers who all keep our capital running 24/7.

So I was disappointed to read reports in other newspapers questioning the necessity of London having a night tzar, a job that enables me to support and supercharge the capital’s life at night, and one that I have held since 2016.