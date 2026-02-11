Is energy giant BP running out of gas?

Energy giant BP has released its latest results – and, thanks to a downturn in oil prices, annual profits are down 16 per cent. As its shares head south, perhaps it’s time to ask a question: for how much longer will this one-time titan of British business be able to retain its lofty position?

BP, still one of Britain’s top 10 companies, faced a sharp decline in brent crude last year, whose decline by around 20 per cent dragged profits down by $1.4bn to $7.5bn. True, the price of the black stuff has been heading up this year. But with extra supply expected to emerge later on, the rally isn’t expected to last. No schadenfreude at the back, thank you.

What really upset investors, however, wasn’t the earnings. It was the decision that hit the share price with a metal crowbar and left the company under a cloud that seems to have taken up permanent residence over Britain. Investors were told they would have to accept less: BP will cease buying back its own shares.

Share buybacks are one of the two main ways companies return cash to shareholders. The business goes into the market, using surplus cash to buy and cancel its own shares. That leaves fewer in issue. The relative scarcity, in theory, pushes up the price of those that remain, rewarding loyal investors with a capital gain.

The other route is, of course, the cash dividend.

Dividends are taxed as income. If all goes to plan, and a buyback programme lifts the share price, the proceeds are taxed as capital gains, usually at a lower rate. That explains why buybacks have become so popular – particularly in the oil sector, where they have accounted for about half the cash flow generated by Europe’s oil majors in recent years.

There are, of course, other uses for capital: reinvesting in the business and/or paying down debt. BP has a sizeable mortgage. It was carrying net debt of $22bn at the end of 2025 and promised last February to cut that to between $14bn and $18bn by 2027. Over 2025, the figure barely budged, falling by just $1bn.

So BP has decided to make debt reduction its priority. No more buybacks.

Anyone who’s been watching this one-time big dog will know its recent history has been unhappy. You can start with the Deepwater Horizon disaster and its long aftermath and work forwards from there.

The group also caused controversy by retreating from its ill-fated push into renewables – so much for a green energy transition. It still produces some green power, but values have been written down, investment scaled back, and projects sold off. The marriage is on the rocks, and heading for divorce.

There has been much debate about peak oil – when it might happen and what the after-effects will be. The truth is that no one really knows. Oil consumption might start declining in a couple of years. It could just as easily keep growing until 2050. Bad luck, planet Earth.

Meanwhile, renewables continue to grow, proving many sceptics wrong. On the same day BP unveiled its miserable results, the British government hailed a “record auction”, covering 157 projects across the UK.

The government could surely use some good news, given its habit of tripping over its own feet and lurching from one disaster to the next. But this is genuinely positive, even allowing for inevitable tussles with locals near planned projects. Just because BP has struggled in this area doesn’t mean there aren’t returns to be had.

The hard fact, however, is that BP hasn’t been particularly good at much in recent years. It has struggled to cut costs as well as debt (more cost-cutting is promised). And its failing to keep investors onside is a fatal flaw, whether that means our pension funds, the managers of our ISAs, or the American fund managers who are the majority owners. Even if BP is only a small part of their portfolio, they will not be happy. Nor should they be.

You could actually argue that investors are being short-sighted in grumbling about debt-cutting plans – and you would have a point. But I’m not a BP shareholder, looking at a company stuck in a hole, with no obvious route out and a less rosy financial future.

This is an oil major running out of gas, as the Americans put it. And the Americans are firmly in the driving seat. They don’t much care about titans of British industry. It would be no surprise at all if BP were to end up under new ownership long before it ever hits that debt-reduction target.