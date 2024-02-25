Fixing broken Britain starts with changing a broken light bulb

I’m a great fan of jokes involving defective light bulbs. Here’s an example: how many climate change deniers does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: none, because they claim it’s too early to tell if the light bulb is really broken.

My all-time favourite in this series goes as follows: how many psychiatrists does it take to change a light bulb? Answer: only one, but the light bulb must want to be changed. For me, this is so much more than a punchline. It can apply to many everyday situations, like an alcoholic refusing to accept they have a drink problem. It also applies to the UK, because the country seems to be suffering from delusions of democracy.

Gandhi was once asked what he thought of western civilisation. He replied: “I think it would be a good idea.” We can say the same thing about British democracy. An unelected head of state, an unelected upper house, a lower house elected by an unfair voting system, no codified constitution and the most centralised state in Europe is hardly a stellar CV for a modern democracy. Neither is a right-wing media establishment dominated by press barons who don’t even live in the UK.