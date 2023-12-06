Disposable vapes are a headrush. Of course they should be banned!

The first time I tried a cigarette, I was disgusted. The first time I tried an e-cigarette, I was underwhelmed – like sucking on a chemical-tasting USB stick. But the first time I tried a disposable vape, I was blown away.

It was as though I’d just inhaled an entire Tango Ice Blast. The headrush was instantaneous, my body felt beautifully buzzed – and I was just 16 years old.

Unlike many of my classmates, I never bought my own vapes, mainly due to fears of parental disownment if I ever got caught with one. I also stayed away from the school’s permanently foggy disabled toilets, commonly known as the ‘vape room’.