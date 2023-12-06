Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Comment

Disposable vapes are a headrush. Of course they should be banned!

A teenage Harry Torrance didn’t like the real thing and e-cigarettes weren’t much better. But then – boom! – he discovered fruit-flavoured vapes, and that’s when the trouble started…

Wednesday 06 December 2023 16:17
Comments
<p>According to a report by <em>The Tab</em>, a quarter of students are addicted to disposable vapes</p>

According to a report by The Tab, a quarter of students are addicted to disposable vapes

(The Tab / SWNS)

The first time I tried a cigarette, I was disgusted. The first time I tried an e-cigarette, I was underwhelmed – like sucking on a chemical-tasting USB stick. But the first time I tried a disposable vape, I was blown away.

It was as though I’d just inhaled an entire Tango Ice Blast. The headrush was instantaneous, my body felt beautifully buzzed – and I was just 16 years old.

Unlike many of my classmates, I never bought my own vapes, mainly due to fears of parental disownment if I ever got caught with one. I also stayed away from the school’s permanently foggy disabled toilets, commonly known as the ‘vape room’.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in