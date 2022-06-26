Editorial:

Paul McCartney’s stunning headline performance at Glastonbury has shown the world that if you are really good at something, you can go on doing it to acclaim at the age of 80.

Sir Paul is really good at what he does. He has extraordinary talent and has earned deep public affection. Boris Johnson may have a certain talent, but has destroyed whatever public respect he might have had. So the idea he floated that he might serve not just a second, but a third term as prime minister is deeply delusional. Indeed, it shows how detached he has become from the reality of his position. He believes that he does not have to change his style. Well, maybe he can’t, and that right now is profoundly troubling at this dangerous moment for the world.

The G7 summit in Bavaria is taking place against the background of these dangers. At the centre are three broad challenges. The first is how the west should continue to respond to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia; the second, how the environmental and humanitarian challenges should be tackled; and third, how the G7 countries should manage their relationship with the emerging world, a relationship made more complex by Russia’s action. These challenges are closely linked.