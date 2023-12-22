Jump to content

poetry

First, position your owl...

Poet and artist Frieda Hughes talks fondly of the painstaking process of taking an intimate portrait of one of her beloveds – Wyddfa the snowy owl...

Friday 22 December 2023 10:19
<p>‘Feathered whiteness against a blanket of red, adorn him with a necklace’ </p>

‘Feathered whiteness against a blanket of red, adorn him with a necklace’

(Frieda Hughes)

Christmas past was a two-week break in which time to relax was shredded

By the writing of cards, because my love of others needed them to know.

I sacrificed my holidays in order to compose messages to many,

