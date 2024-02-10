Jump to content

Enough is enough – it’s time to set Julian Assange free

Having worked closely with him, I understanding why the Wikileaks founder will always be a deeply controversial figure, writes Alan Rusbridger. But as he beings a last-ditch attempt to fight extradition to America, we are confronted with fundamental questions about press freedom and the power of the state

Saturday 10 February 2024 06:00
<p>Should Assange, an Australian citizen, be extradited to America? </p>

Should Assange, an Australian citizen, be extradited to America?

You may well have forgotten about Julian Assange. It’s been 11 years since he disappeared from public view – first into the claustrophobic seclusion of the Ecuadorian embassy and then, nearly five years later, to the maximum security Belmarsh prison. Out of sight, out of mind.

All that is about to change as he fights a last-ditch attempt in London’s High Court to prevent being extradited to America – and the strong likelihood of once more vanishing – this time into a state penitentiary for a very long time.

Why should we care?

