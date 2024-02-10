Enough is enough – it’s time to set Julian Assange free

You may well have forgotten about Julian Assange. It’s been 11 years since he disappeared from public view – first into the claustrophobic seclusion of the Ecuadorian embassy and then, nearly five years later, to the maximum security Belmarsh prison. Out of sight, out of mind.

All that is about to change as he fights a last-ditch attempt in London’s High Court to prevent being extradited to America – and the strong likelihood of once more vanishing – this time into a state penitentiary for a very long time.

Why should we care?