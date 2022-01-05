I have read multiple reports over the last year or so that Novak Djokovic will not be vaccinated. At the same time, there have been no reports, so far as I can remember, which even hint that he is medically unfit to receive the vaccine. I find it difficult, then, to rationalise the apparent exemption being granted by the tennis authorities.

If the Australian government, as reported, are to stringently stick to the letter of the law regarding Covid, surely this whole episode could become very embarrassing. Hopefully the world’s number one player will see sense and drop out.

Robert Boston