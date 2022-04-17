Does this government have any British values?
Letters to the editor: our readers share their views. Please send your letters to letters@independent.co.uk
My children are being taught the “British values” of democracy, rule of law, individual liberty, and mutual respect and tolerance. With Partygate, the moves to ban peaceful protest and now the Rwanda migrant scheme, I am wondering whether our government is not British or just has no values.
David Vestey
Taunton
