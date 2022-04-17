Does this government have any British values?

Sunday 17 April 2022 13:13
<p>Priti Patel has put civil servants in a position where they either pay with the loss of their job or have to give the defence of ‘I was only obeying orders’ </p>

My children are being taught the “British values” of democracy, rule of law, individual liberty, and mutual respect and tolerance. With Partygate, the moves to ban peaceful protest and now the Rwanda migrant scheme, I am wondering whether our government is not British or just has no values.

David Vestey

Taunton

