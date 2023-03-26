Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One year after migrating from Glasgow, I’ve come to reflect on what I've learned about living in the capital. But it might not be what you’re expecting. It certainly wasn’t what I was expecting. Here are some of the greatest surprises (and misconceptions) that I’ve found:

Londoners aren’t what you think they are

Ex-Londoners, I’ve found, tend to embellish reality. People will trot out the tired trope that Londoners are mean, but I’ve found that people here are far friendlier than the stereotypes would have you believe. Many of the people I've met have been warm, welcoming and funny.

There are a*******s in every city, so it's not that it’s a city full of a*******s. It's just a city full of people rushing to get to places.

How to commute like a pro

If you run up the escalators on the left-hand side at the tube station, there is less of a chance that you'll be late for work.

After my company moved offices halfway through my first year, I transitioned from walking to work to being forced to commute. I live a hard life. I was lucky to be able to walk to work.

The time it takes me to travel from West London to East London is as long as it is to travel from Glasgow to Edinburgh. In university, I used to travel back and forth from Scotland's major cities in 40 minutes. Now I sit on a hot and sweaty tube, edging towards entering a translucent faint from the excruciating weight of it all.

A word about the Tube...

The central line is a human sweat box. I discovered it's wiser to bring water and load up a podcast to keep myself entertained in the barren underground with no wifi.

Some stations – such as Queensway – suggest commuters take the stairs. What they fail to mention is that climbing up the mountain of stairs is more of a hike, leaving me out of gas and inching closer and closer to a heart attack. 123 steps does not sound like a lot, but trust me: do not take the stairs.

London isn’t a 24-hour city

After a hard day of work, I enjoy wetting my whistle in a local establishment. However, the pubs close too early and cost too much money. £7 a pint is fine if you are a high-roller banker selling your soul and happiness for financial security. Finding a pub that stays open later than 1am is more demanding than you would think in an alleged 24-hour city.

Where to find the best tunes

So when the pub isn't an option, we expand our horizons and get lost in the music elsewhere. Cultural music hubs here are internationally renowned. As someone who lives in west London, I have to venture to east London or south London to boogie the night away because all the good electronic music clubs are in east/south London.

If you’re from Scotland, prepare to be misunderstood

Usually, when I hit the dancefloor, I like to go all out. The more intoxicated I become, the more distorted my accent becomes. I would describe my accent as relatively mild. Some people may beg to differ. However, no matter what state I am in people in London will struggle to understand my strange Scottish accent. I've tried to hold off the Glasgow twang and now try to talk slower and clearly. Sometimes I still feel like I need an English translator to get through the day.

There’s a special London dialect – and it’s not Cockney rhyming slang

Along the way, I was able to pick up on phrases that I only have ever heard in London. “That bangs” and “that slaps” mean something is delicious. It’s not all, “apples and pears”.

You’ll happily pay £8 for a smoothie

It's impossible to save money in this city unless you working in a lucrative industry, which media is not. When you're hungover, you'll pay £8 for a smoothie and you will like it. Perhaps this is why I find it impossible to save money because I'm a mug who will pay £8 for a blended drink. Food and drink prices are outrageous around the UK, but London stands alone. At least in Glasgow, I can pay a fiver and get a decent smoothie when I'm feeling fragile fresh off the dancefloor.

The food is... something else. No, really

To be fair to this smog-riddled city, it has one the best food scenes I've indulged in. You can get a lot more for a lot less in European cities. However, the food scene is straight-fire, with a flurry of food markets scattered across the city to fine dining. London can accommodate all palettes. No matter what you want to eat, there will always be something to fulfil your appetite.

The best spots are hidden underground

One day after a meal, I discovered a tunnel under Waterloo station covered in legal street art and graffiti. The graffiti tunnel at Leake Street is one of the city's mesmerising places to visit. The entire tunnel is dedicated to street art. It was here that I realised that this city is home.

And finally

Sometimes I can't believe I live here. I keep waiting to wake up from a very long dream and awake to the sounds of Scottish rain pelting against my window. Alas, it is yet to happen. As much as I think I've learned about the city, the best thing about London is there is still so much more for me to learn, uncover and explore.