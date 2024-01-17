Star Trek-themed polyamory? Don’t knock it til you’ve tried it...

“For the past year I feel like all we’ve talked about, all anyone’s asked us about, is if and when we’re going to move in together,” my friend Holly* tells me. “And at some point, we sat down and went ‘Wait a minute… do either of us actually want to live together?’”

Holly and her boyfriend are in their thirties and have been dating for a few years, so moving in together seemed like the obvious next step. But they realised that, rather than something to look forward to, it had become a source of anxiety. “We were stressing ourselves out about when we ‘should’ move in together, and actually, we’re happy living apart.” Instead, the couple have decided to find other ways to show commitment, including spending more time together, planning more trips, and consciously talking about the future as something they plan to share.

As we inch into the mid-2020s, experts reckon we’ll be seeing more of this kind of attitude. According to sexual wellness brand Lovehoney, people are thinking outside the box, consciously shifting their dating strategy to prioritise their own goals, personal growth, and opportunities for self-discovery.