Diddums! Give the Olympic love cheat gold for cringiest confession

How can an Olympic bronze medallist also be a loser? Just ask Sturla Holm Lægreid. The 28-year-old Norwegian came third in the men’s 20km biathlon (the weird one which combines cross country skiing and rifle shooting) and, in his post-event interview, went off-piste, tearfully telling the world that he’d cheated on his girlfriend and begging her forgiveness.

“Half a year ago, I met the love of my life – the world’s most beautiful and nicest person. Three months ago, I made the mistake of my life and cheated on her, and I told her about that a week ago. This has been the worst week of my life,” he said, ending the confession by weeping into a soft toy.

Forgive me if I remain unmoved. The man met “the love of his life” but couldn’t stay faithful for more than three months. And then, he decided that the best way to win her back was to share her private pain with the entire world? Diddums.

“I had a gold medal in my life,” sobbed Lægreid, really getting into his stride. “There are probably a lot of people out there who look at me differently now, but I only have eyes for her. Sports has taken a bit of a back seat these past couple of days. I wish I could share this with her.”

Think you just did, buddy, with a side helping of objectification, humiliation and more red flags than the Alpine slalom.

Even more extraordinary was the admission that he’d confessed to his girlfriend a week ago, just before the Olympics. Presumably, he was only thinking of her – the love of his life – when he unburdened himself, and not trying to assuage his own guilt so he could compete with a weight off his shoulders.

‘I fear that Lægreid sees this whole thing as a big romantic gesture. The only problem is that it’s about as romantic as, well, skiing while holding a gun. As romantic gestures go, it’s a massive backfire’ ( Reuters )

“I accept the consequences of what I’ve done. I regret it with all my heart. Maybe I’m dumb as a rock. I’m a member of Mensa, but I still do stupid stuff,” he added. (I swear I'm not making this stuff up.)

I fear that Lægreid sees this whole thing as a big romantic gesture. A public declaration of his love – just what every woman wants! The only problem is that it’s about as romantic as, well, skiing while holding a gun. As romantic gestures go, it’s a massive backfire.

Let’s be real, this isn’t taking accountability or a heartfelt apology; it’s emotional manipulation. His girlfriend probably has a load of people messaging her, saying “Aww, see how sorry he is,” and encouraging her to give him a second chance. Not to mention the embarrassment. If my partner stood on the slopes and told the entire world that he’d cheated on me, I’d pray to the Olympic gods for an avalanche.

Of course, people genuinely make mistakes. But if those people genuinely want to fix them, they do so quietly, respectfully, and with the understanding that it takes time and effort – not a surprise public bombshell that centres on your pain and doesn't consider her feelings. I’ve never bought into the idea that men are from Mars, women are from Venus, but this has tested that. He clearly sees it as the greatest love story ever told, while she presumably sees a pathetic little man who couldn’t keep it in his salopettes for more than 90 days.

Funnily enough, his girlfriend – who has remained anonymous – released a statement saying that she’s finding his actions “hard to forgive”. Darling, you don’t have to forgive this third-rate man, not even if he’d won gold. Which, by the way, his fellow Norwegian Johan-Olav Botn did – not that anyone will remember that now. “We saw a repentant lad standing there. Unfortunately, the time, place and timing are all wrong," said Botn, somehow managing to avoid the words selfish, entitled and stupid. Must have got lost in translation.

One consolation is that this is destined to follow the six-time World Champion in a made-up sport for the rest of his career. Lægreid’s Wikipedia page should be a laugh, as should trying to get a date in the future. Let’s just hope that the Winter Olympics organisers also hand out gold medals for shooting yourself in the foot.