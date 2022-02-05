The Top 10: Opposites
New contrasting pairs, from a place where language comes after langubeauty
Moose Allain, Twitter’s Lord High Panjandrum of wordplay, came up with this idea, so most of them are his. Stuart Beveridge called them oppostandes. They’re short, so there is room for a Top 20.
1. Antique and Proque.
2. Asymmetric and Asymimperial. Bill Sooby.
3. Banana and Bagrampa. Graham Snyder.
4. Blairite and Blairwrong. Tim Carrington.
5. Close and Cwin. Jo-Anne Burrow.
6. Foundry and Lostry. Crap Portraits.
7. Germany and Gerfew.
8. Gold and Gnew.
9. Hereditary and Thereditary. Chris M.
10. Hotel and Coldel. Paul Wingrove.
11. Important and Exportant.
12. Indigo and Outdigo. Alastair Bishop.
13. Madam and Meve.
14. Portable and Starboardable. Chris M.
15. Quill and Quon’t.
16. Random and Walkdom. Paul Wingrove.
17. Saddle and Happydle. Crap Portraits.
18. Shot and scold. Kate 8twinge.
19. Story and Swhig.
20. Thunder and Thover. Alistair King.
Next week: Political meals, after Boris Johnson flew back from the Cop26 climate summit for dinner at the Garrick private members’ club with Charles Moore, who persuaded him that Owen Paterson must be saved.
Coming soon: Myths often used to illustrate the opposite of their original message, such as Cassandra, Canute and the Sirens.
Your suggestions please, and ideas for future Top 10s, to me on Twitter, or by email to top10@independent.co.uk
