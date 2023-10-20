Storm Babet – live: Major incidents declared as three killed during red weather warning and flood chaos
Man dies in water in Shropshire and hundreds of homes flooded after Met Office issues fresh ‘danger to life’ alert
Storm Babet: Amber alert issued as strong winds and heavy rain expected to hit UK
Major incidents have been declared in parts of the UK after three people were killed as Storm Babet continues to batter the UK with high winds, torrential rain and severe flooding.
Suffolk and Derbyshire county councils declared major incidents, and a man died in fast-flowing floodwater in Shropshire.
It was the storm’s first death in England after a van driver was killed by a falling tree near Forfar, Scotland, and a woman was swept away in a river in Angus.
A passenger plane had to be evacuated after it skidded off the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport as it tried to land in high winds.
The village of Edzell, near Brechin in eastern Scotland, was completely cut off by flooding, while people in 60 homes around Brechin who had refused to budge when the rest of the town was evacuated were finally rescued as hundreds of houses flooded.
The Met Office issued a new red warning for rain, meaning there is a risk to life, in eastern Scotland all day on Saturday.
Across the UK, roads have closed and train services have been left in disarray or cancelled.
Have you been affected by Storm Babet? Email athena.stavrou@independent.co.uk.
‘Considerable risk’ of Aberdeenshire river flooding
Aberdeenshire Council warned of “considerable risk of flooding” on the River Don at the weekend.
A spokesperson said: “Latest modelling from Sepa is indicating that there is now a considerable risk of flooding on the River Don at Inverurie, Kemnay and Kintore tomorrow (Sat) between 10am and 2pm.
“This has the potential to impact properties in low-lying areas and we would urge residents and businesses to get prepared and take immediate steps to protect their own property from flooding.”
Fallen tree blocks rail line
A fallen tree on the Neilston line in Scotland damaged overhead cables.
Major incident declared in Derbyshire as roads closed
A major incident has been declared in Derbyshire, prompting advice not travel unless essential until further notice this weekend.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service wrote: “Most roads in Derbyshire are affected by flooding and many are closed.
“We are calling on our communities to follow the advice below to keep safe: Do not travel unless essential from now until further information is available later in the weekend.
“Continue to watch for weather and flooding updates. Look out for vulnerable neighbours, especially if they have care services who may not be able to reach them.
“Never drive or walk into floodwater, even if it appears shallow – it could endanger your life.”
“Do not ignore road closed signs,” it added.
Long delays on A1 amid flooding
Flooding has caused delays of more than an hour on the A1 near Grantham, National Highways has said.
“Due to extensive flooding in the area, the A1 has reduced capacity both ways between the A46 and B6326 near Grantham. Traffic officers, Nottinghamshire Police and contractors are working to clear the water and get the lanes moving; there are delays of 70 minutes on the approach,” it posted.
Rail lines closed
ScotRail routes currently closed are between:
– Aberdeen and Elgin
– Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife
– Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee
– Dunblane and Perth
– Perth and Aviemore
– Tain and Wick / Thurso
– All Fife Circle services
Storm Babet travel advice - latest
For more travel advice, see our sister live blog:
Storm Babet travel advice: Plane skids off runway as drivers issued warning - live
Torrential rain forces major roads to close and blocks rail lines as drivers warned over flooded areas
Eight people rescued near Solihull
West Midlands Fire Service rescued eight people and a dog after vehicles became stranded in floodwater in the village of Balsall Common, near Solihull.
“Please avoid the area around Balsall Street, Balsall Common,” the service said.
“Several people whose vehicles got stuck in the water there have been brought to safety on rafts by our firefighters.
“Five men, two women, a child and a dog were ferried from five cars and a van. No-one was hurt.”
Thousands stranded after Anglo-Scottish trains cancelled mid-journey
Large parts of the UK rail network are off-limits to travellers tonight due to severe flooding caused by Storm Babet. And there are warnings that disruption may continue until Sunday.
The flagship East Coast main line, linking London, Yorkshire, northeast England and southern Scotland, is at a near-standstill.
LNER, the main operator, said on X: “Severe weather is causing major disruption to train services. Many rail routes are suspended. Please do NOT travel today.
“We have a number of train services currently delayed by this incident and we are working with Network Rail to get these trains moving through the affected area as soon as possible.
“Heavy rain flooding the railway between Grantham and Newark North Gate means trains have to run at a severely reduced speed on all lines.
“The additional journey time caused by the slow speeds is reducing the number of trains that can operate through the affected area.”
Tickets for travel on 20 October will be valid for travel until 27 October. The line is flooded at Grantham, with many trains to the north and south cancelled.
ScotRail has closed seven routes in eastern Scotland. It says: “Exceptionally wet and windy conditions have severely affected much of the country since Thursday, causing the Met Office to issue a red weather warning alongside a number of amber warnings.
“Another 24-hour red weather warning will come into place from midnight tonight in the northeast of the country and elsewhere there will still be very heavy rainfall and gusts of winds exceeding 55 miles per hour until at least Saturday afternoon.”
Rail service disruption could last until Sunday
Disruption to Scotland’s rail services could last until Sunday because of Storm Babet, operator ScotRail has warned.
Routes that are currently closed will not re-open unless it is deemed safe to do so.
ScotRail said it was taking longer than expected for engineers to inspect routes for damage due to the effect of the weather.
Customers have been warned they should only travel if necessary on routes affected.
Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Inverness, and between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen/Inverness are also subject to disruption.
Other routes across the network are having precautionary speed restrictions imposed, so services may be delayed or cancelled.
Plane overshot runway in storm
A Boeing 737-800 was landing at Leeds Bradford Airport in West Yorkshire when it “overshot the runway”. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reported injuries.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies