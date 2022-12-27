Buffalo blizzard – latest: 28 deaths in western New York as mayor brands storm looting ‘reprehensible’
Buffalo worst affected with 28 deaths in longest blizzard event in city’s history
‘Dangerous situation’ in Buffalo as storm kills dozens across US
One of the coldest Christmas storms in modern memory has left at least 56 people dead across the United States.
Winter storm Elliott’s icy bite saw temperatures plunge to record lows in parts of Montana, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, and wrought havoc on Christmas travel plans.
Authorities in western New York reported 28 deaths in the Buffalo area alone, which has been the worst affected by snow. Several people were found dead in their cars after becoming stranded in whiteout conditions.
New York governor Kathy Hochul, a native of Buffalo, was stunned by what she saw, saying: “It is [like] going to a war zone, and the vehicles along the sides of the roads are shocking.”
Governor Hochul said the storm will “go down in history as the most devastating” ever to hit the state. President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration and authorised a federal response from FEMA.
A total of approximately 20,000 flights were cancelled across the long weekend according to FlightAware.com and airlines are struggling to get back on schedule. As of 6am EST, some 2,848 flights had been cancelled for Tuesday.
Buffalo community struggled through power outages
With the snowstorm came power outages, the majority of which have now been resolved, but many were forced to improvise in difficult conditions.
Shahida Muhammad told WKBW that an outage knocked out power to her one-year-old son’s ventilator. She and the child’s father manually administered breaths from Friday until Sunday when rescuers saw her desperate social media posts and came to their aid. She said her son was doing well despite the ordeal and described him as “a fighter”.
In a makeshift hut in her living room, Trisha LoGrasso was still huddled around a space heater Monday with three of her children and her eldest daughter’s boyfriend. The temperature inside her Buffalo home was 42 degrees (5.5 C). She was without heat because of a gas leak, and burst pipes left her with no running water.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, and this is the worst storm I’ve ever seen,” the 48-year-old said.
Melissa Osmon and her husband James were without power for more than 72 hours in the Buffalo suburb of Williamsville, and would retreat to their car to stay warm for hours at a time.
“We even watched the Buffalo Bills game on our phone,” Osmon said, speaking by phone from her GMC Acadia.
“You can see your breath inside the house,” she said. “That’s how cold it is.”
Hochul toured aftermath on Monday
New York Governor Kathy Hochul toured the aftermath in Buffalo — her hometown — on Monday, calling the blizzard “one for the ages.” Almost every fire truck in the city became stranded Saturday, she said.
Ms Hochul noted the storm came a little over a month after the region was inundated with another “historic” snowfall. Between the two storms, snowfall totals are not far off from the 95.4 inches (242 centimeters) the area normally sees in an entire winter season.
The National Weather Service said the snow total at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport stood at 49.2 inches (1.25 meters) at 10 a.m. Monday. Officials say the airport will be shut through Wednesday morning.
Hochul thanks Biden and lawmakers for partnering to aid New York in disaster
Blizzard forced Doula to coach woman through childbirth over phone
Melissa Carrick, a doula, said the blizzard forced her to coach a pregnant client through childbirth by telephone. An ambulance crew transported the woman to a hospital about 45 minutes south of Buffalo because none of the closer hospitals were reachable.
“In any other normal Buffalo storm? I would just go because that’s what you do – just drive through the snow,” she said. “But you knew this was different.”
Extreme cold reached deep into US
The extreme cold that slammed the US over the past week reached deep into the southern states not as accustomed to such frigid temperatures.
Video, shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx, shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin, Texas, USA.
Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller. A piece of signage, covered in ice, appears to have fallen, and the ground is also covered in ice.
Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10 Fahrenheit on Friday morning (-12.2 C)and 12 degrees on Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures rose above freezing Sunday, and the agency said the warming trend will lead to above-average temperatures Wednesday through Friday.
Longest blizzard ever recorded in Buffalo
At 37 hours, winter storm Elliott hit Buffalo with its longest-ever blizzard as the slow-moving system moved away from the Great Lakes, NBC News’ Dylan Dreyer reports.
Watch below:
Frustrated sports journalist goes viral after being sent into blizzard to cover weather
Sports reporter Mark Woodley has gone viral after he candidly expressed his feelings about being asked to go outside to cover the weather in the midst of a blizzard.
The Iowa-based journalist took to Twitter on Thursday night to share the footage of himself in the snowstorm, as he was doing a weather report for KWWL-TV, a news station in Waterloo. Speaking to the camera, he explained why he was tasked to report on the topic, which he doesn’t usually cover.
“I normally do sports, everything is cancelled here for the next couple of days,” he explained. “So what better time to ask the sports guy to come in about five hours earlier than he would normally wake up. Go stand out in the wind and the snow and the cold and tell other people not to do the same?”
‘The good news is that I can still feel my face right now. The bad news is I kind of wish I couldn’t,’ the sports reporter said during the weather segment.
How did people die as storm hit Buffalo?
The tragic deaths of those in Erie County, which includes the city of Buffalo were cause by a combination of factors relating to the impact of Winter Storm Elliott, including delayed emergency services, cardiac events from shovelling snow, being trapped in vehicles, or exposure to the cold.
The death toll from an “epic, once-in-a-lifetime” storm that has wrought havoc across the United States rose to at least 56, with the Buffalo area of New York state being one of the hardest-hit places.
Winter storm Elliott has brought temperatures as low as -50F (-45C) across a vast swathe of North America, from the Great Lakes near Canada to Arizona.
More than a million households were without power on Christmas Day according to poweroutage.us, while the travel plans of tens of thousands of people were disrupted by cancelled flights and dangerous roads.
Winter Storm Elliott has brought record-low temperatures to many places, including Bozeman, Montana, which reached a bone-chilling -43F.
An estimated 60 per cent of the US population was under some form of weather warning on Christmas Day, according to the Associated Press.
