More travel chaos ahead as snow and ice set to continue

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Weather warnings for snow and ice remain in force for many parts of Britain this morning, as forecasters predicted the coldest night of the year for the second day running.

It comes after travellers faced travel chaos on Monday with much of the UK struggling with ice, fog and snow.

The Met Office has issued an ice warning for much of south east England, including London and Brighton, until 11am.

A snow and ice warning covering northern Scotland and north-east England is in force until noon on Thursday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said there will be heavy snow in some places again on Tuesday.

A couple walk through snow in Greenwich Park, south-east London (PA)

He said there could be "as much as 15 to 20 centimetres of snow accumulating over high ground".

Mr Claydon said northern Scotland could record even colder temperatures on Tuesday after breaking the record for the coldest night of the year on Monday.

"In terms of temperature, we could see another very cold night, especially in parts of Scotland where we’ve got that lying snow," he said.

"We saw minus 15C last night. We could see similar or potentially even colder tonight under clear skies with that snowfall lying in some places.”

A man clears snow in Hertford, England (REUTERS)

Rod Dennis from the RAC said their teams were "exceptionally busy" on Monday, helping more than 7,500 motorists with breakdowns. He added that this was 50% more than what they would see on a typical Monday in December.

Drivers on northern sections of the M25 were stranded for several hours as traffic was at a standstill.

The UK’s busiest motorway was closed in both directions between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross, in Hertfordshire, on Monday morning.

National Highways said the closure was caused by "snow and jack-knifed lorries".

Members of the Household Cavalry take part in ceremonial duties following snowfall on Monday (REUTERS)

Other roads in the area suffering long delays included the M11, M2, A21, A27 and A249.

National Highways said it had up to 25 gritters treating the M25 on Sunday and overnight into Monday. They spread 960 tonnes of salt and more than 18,000 litres of anti-freeze.

A robin sits on a snowy branch amid cold weather in Northampton (REUTERS)

More than 300 flights due to serve UK airports were cancelled across Sunday and Monday, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Bristol among those affected.

Meanwhile, engineers were hopeful the remaining 200 Sheffield households that have endured more than a week without gas during the freezing weather would be reconnected overnight.

Almost 2,000 homes in the Stannington and Malin Bridge areas of the city lost gas supplies 10 days ago when a burst water main filled the local gas network with more than a million litres of water.