Nearly 250 flood warnings remain in place as a yellow cold weather alert warning the elderly and vulnerable of sub-zero temperatures and ice is expected to last the rest of next week.

As of 5am on Saturday, 244 flood warnings have been issued across England and Wales by the Environment Agency.

The UK Health Security Agency’s warning will be in place until 12pm on 12 January, with forecasters warning of icy conditions as temperatures plunge below freezing.

The agency said: “Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees below average, across much of the UK, especially overnight, with more widespread frosts than of late.

“Ice is likely to be an issue for many given the very wet ground in most areas. It is probable this cold spell may last well into the following week.”

It comes as many parts of the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Storm Henk, with 1,000 homes flooded across the country this week.

Data from the Environment Agency showed almost every river in England has reached exceptionally high levels with some reaching record levels.