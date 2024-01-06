UK flooding latest - Hundreds of flood warnings in place as yellow cold alert issued
Drivers urged to be cautious of ice on roads as temperatures plummet
Pub owner drnks pint in waist-deep flood water
Nearly 250 flood warnings remain in place as a yellow cold weather alert warning the elderly and vulnerable of sub-zero temperatures and ice is expected to last the rest of next week.
As of 5am on Saturday, 244 flood warnings have been issued across England and Wales by the Environment Agency.
The UK Health Security Agency’s warning will be in place until 12pm on 12 January, with forecasters warning of icy conditions as temperatures plunge below freezing.
The agency said: “Temperatures are likely to be a few degrees below average, across much of the UK, especially overnight, with more widespread frosts than of late.
“Ice is likely to be an issue for many given the very wet ground in most areas. It is probable this cold spell may last well into the following week.”
It comes as many parts of the country continue to grapple with the aftermath of Storm Henk, with 1,000 homes flooded across the country this week.
Data from the Environment Agency showed almost every river in England has reached exceptionally high levels with some reaching record levels.
Jeremy Hunt states flood defences will become 'priority' once inflation has come down
UKHSA cover England in Yellow cold weather alert
UK Health Security Agency has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England valid from 9am on 6th January to 12 noon on 9th January.
Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight with much more overnight frost than of late. Ice is likely to be an issue given the very wet ground in most areas.
The UKHSA warned of increased mortality rates in over 65s and vulnerable with challenges expected for some to maintain 18C inside their homes.
Lower league football club sees lighter side after mass flooding
Whitworth FC have posted an aerial shot of their flooded pitches confirming their fixture against Letchworth GC Eagles is likely to be abandoned.
Temperatures to plunge to -4C as cold grips UK
The Met Office predicted Saturday would bring a dry day to most areas with some sunny spells, although with a few showers along the coast and feeling cold with frost and fog patches overnight.
It said temperatures will drop to minus 4C in parts of rural south-west England on Saturday night and minus 6C in rural areas along the Welsh border in Shropshire and north Herefordshire on Sunday night.
The UKHSA has issued a yellow cold weather alert for the vulnerable and elderly from 9am on Saturday until noon on January 12 with temperatures likely to be a few degrees below average across much of the UK, especially overnight, with ice an issue on wet ground.
Jason Kelly is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.
“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”
244 flood warnings still in place across England and Wales
Almost 250 flood warnings remain in place across England and Wales as conditions continue to cause travel problems across large parts of the country.
While the Met Office predicts the wet weather has passed, water levels remain high and colder temperatures are predicted for the next few days with the UK Health Security Agency UKHSA) issuing a yellow cold weather alert.
The Environment Agency had 244 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, in place across England on Saturday – down from more than 300 on Friday morning.
Natural Resources Wales has warnings in place on the River Wye at Monmouth and the River Ritec at Tenby.
There were a further 262 flood alerts, where flooding is possible, in place across England and nine in Wales.
Sodden Britain in the grips of wettest winter in 130 years
Britain is enduring its wettest winter in 130 years as large parts of the country are submerged in water. More than 300 flood warnings have been issued in the aftermath of Storm Henk, as more than 1,000 properties have been flooded and rivers across the country burst their banks.
Since September, there have been eight named storms – the highest number in a season to be named by the Met Office – with the period between July and December last year being the wettest on record since 1890.
Prof Hannah Cloke, a hydrologist at the University of Reading, said the storms have turned the country into a “sopping wet sponge”.
The period between July and December last year is the wettest on record since 1890
Deep floodwater submerges Nottinghamshire workshop as UK hit by heavy downpours
A Nottinghamshire business was submerged on Friday, 5 January, after the River Trent burst its banks following heavy downpours from Storm Henk. Workshops at Kirk and Bills, a joinery business in Newark-on-Trent, were flooded as businesses and homeowners across the country faced warnings of more rain to come. Staff member Ken Button has been pumping water out of the workshop. “This is the second time I can ever remember it happening," he said. “The building is well over 100 years old, and it hasn’t been a problem in the past, but for some reason or other it is now, which is presumably a sign of climate change."
Firefighters call for emergency funds to cope with floods
Firefighters are calling for the fire service to receive emergency funds to cope with the devastating floods affecting parts of the country.
The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) said firefighters have been responding to emergency calls, carrying out rescues and evacuations.
Flooding continues to cause disruption and put pressure on fire services across the south of England.
Matt Wrack, FBU general secretary, said: “When floods threaten people’s homes, lives and livelihoods, it’s firefighters who step in to protect communities.
“Storm Henk follows a winter of storm after devastating storm and more is to come.
“It’s high time that the Government woke up to the realities of the climate emergency.
“Shockingly, fire and rescue services in England still don’t have a statutory duty to plan and respond to floods.
“Instead, we have had more than a decade of cuts, with one in five firefighter jobs lost since 2010.
“The Westminster Government must adequately fund the fire service for flood response, so that firefighters have the resources they need to keep the public safe.”
Repeated Nottinghamshire flooding is ‘pure hell’ for residents – council chief
A senior councillor has said residents hit by flooding in the Newark area of Nottinghamshire have been through “pure hell” – with some affected by floodwaters three times in just three months.
Councillor Paul Taylor, the portfolio holder for Public Protection at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said “massive” investment was needed in flood protection but the immediate priority was helping and protecting local people.
Speaking to the PA news agency on Friday, he expressed concern at the situation along the River Trent and River Maun, including areas of Gibsmere, Bleasby, Lowdham, Collingham, Farndon and Fiskerston.
Some areas of Newark and Sherwood have seen properties flooded three times in as many months.
In Pictures: Heavy rain and rising rivers bring flooding misery
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts remain in place across England after heavy downpours this week.
Data from the Environment Agency shows almost every river in England to be exceptionally high, with some rivers reaching their highest flow on record.
More than 1,000 properties across England have flooded this week, with many roads also affected.
More than 1,000 properties across England have flooded this week.
