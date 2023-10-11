For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is set to witness a sudden dip in temperatures this week as rainfall brings the first “cold snap” of the season after weekend sunshine.

The Met Office has warned that the daytime temperatures could go down by about 10 degrees Celsius in the coming days from the highs seen earlier this week as more rainfall alerts are issued.

The heaviest rain is expected to be across Wales on Wednesday, where a yellow weather warning is in place between 6am to 6pm with the possibility of flooding and disruption as 60mm rain falls.

Some central and southern parts of England and Wales can once again “potentially have a very wet day on Friday”, the forecaster said.

The wet weather comes as rainy clouds that battered Scotland this week and prompted flash floodings and dramatic rescues, spread across the central and southern parts which had been basking in unseasonal sunshine in a major contrast.

However, the first “cold snap” of the season is set to take over much of the country by this weekend.

“All parts of the UK will turn much cooler by the weekend, with daytime temperatures potentially up to 10C colder than earlier this week across southern England,” the Met Office said in a release.

The first widespread overnight frost of the season is also likely across many central and northern areas over the weekend, the forecaster said, adding that there will be some heavier and more frequent showers for Scotland once again with some snow likely for the Scottish mountains.

“As we head through the second half of this week, cold air will push southwards across the country and there is a risk that showers over mountains of Scotland could turn wintry,” Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Brent Walker said.

“By the weekend we expect all regions of the UK to be in the cold air mass and overnight frosts are possible.”

“With high pressure continuing to dominate our weather early next week, it will start largely fine, settled and cool by day, with cold nights and a risk of rural air frosts in places.

“Any early morning mist or fog should clear quickly and there could be a few showers possible around some coasts at times.”