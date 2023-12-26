UK weather: Britain set to be battered with rain and flooding as warning issued
Ice is likely to develop in parts of Scotland, posing risk of difficult travel conditions
Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning from Boxing Day onwards as Britain is set to be battered by rain and flooding.
It comes after the Met Office officially declared a white Christmas, with snow falling across parts of Scotland after the record for the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day was broken further south.
“Temperatures are a little nearer to normal for this time of year, generally 4C-6C in the North and a little milder in the South with 9C or 10C,” said Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst.
However, danger-to-life warnings were issued in parts of Wales due to the chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater as authorities cautioned about power cuts in some parts of the country.
Ice is likely to develop in major cities, including Inverness and Aberdeen, as the snow clears, posing risks of difficult travel conditions and injuries from slippery paths and roads.
Snow, sleet and rain moved across parts of Scotland, with Tulloch Bridge and Aviemore recording flakes falling, the Met Office announced on X.
Met issues yellow weather warning in Scotland
A yellow warning for ice was issued for Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, posing risks of challenging travel conditions and injuries from slippery paths and roads. This warning includes Aberdeen and Inverness.
The authorities warned the residents to expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths that could lead to slip injuries.
The forecasters predict a dry day with sunny spells for most of Aberdeen. It is expected to be cloudy over northern Aberdeenshire, where a few showers are possible in the afternoon, with the maximum temperature expected to be at 5C and the minimum expected to dip to -2C.
Inverness is predicted to have a cloudy day with scattered wintry showers, mainly north during the morning as the mercury hits 6C. The night will be dry, with clear spells increasing for a time, keeping the minimum temperature to -3C.
What is White Christmas?
The Met Office officially declared a white Christmas with snow falling across parts of the UK after the record for the highest daily minimum temperature on Christmas Day was broken further south.
The Met Office defines a white Christmas as the observation of at least one snowflake falling somewhere in the UK within the 24 hours of 25 December.
Traditionally, the Met used a single location in the country to define a white Christmas -- their office building in London. However, with the increasing popularity of betting on where a white Christmas will occur, the number of designated locations has expanded to include Buckingham Palace, Belfast, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Coronation Street in Manchester, and the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff.
Forecasters have officially declared a white Christmas with snow falling across parts of Scotland, after the record for the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day was broken further south.
It follows the Met Office provisionally recording the highest daily minimum temperature for Christmas Day on record.
Temperatures at Exeter Airport and East Malling, Kent, have not fallen below 12.4C, beating the previous record of 11.5C measured at Waddon in Croydon in 1983.
Danger to life warning issued in UK
Britain is set to be battered by rain and flooding as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in some parts of the country over the next few days.
The forecaster warned of flooding and power cuts in some parts of the country as it issued seven weather warnings across Britain for the next week.
It said there was a chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing a danger to life in Wales, and warned of power cuts in other parts of the country.
Wind and snow warnings were issued across the south of England, Wales, north of England and Scotland all day on Wednesday.
Danger to life warning issued as Britain set to be battered by rain and strong winds
The Met Office warned of rain and flooding as it issued seven weather warnings over the next few days
Welcome to The Independent’s UK weather blog for Tuesday, 26 December 2023, where we provide the latest updates on the climate conditions across the country as the holiday season sets in.
