The UK is set to shiver through a chilly day on Sunday - but forecasters warn of colder temperatures to come with snow anticipated around southern England on 28 February, amid predictions of another “Beast from the East”.

Met Office forecasters are predicting cloud and clear spells in the west, and a few showers in the east over the coming 24 hours.

It is expected to rain in Kent, where it will also be breezy.

﻿A cold weather alert issued by the Met Office in the second week of February remains in place. The alert, at level one of four, applies to the whole of England and urges basic measures "to reduce the risk of harm to health from cold weather".

On Monday (27 February), the weather is looking pleasant with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells in northwest Scotland and parts of southern England.

Overall, the day will be dry for most people, but a few short showers can be expected by residents of northern and eastern England, according to Met Office.

From Monday to Wednesday next week, it is expected to be largely cloudy with a few showers. The temperatures are also expected to be a little colder than average between 6C and 9C.

The best of any sunshine is likely to be experienced in northwest Scotland and the western parts of the country.

The Met Office’s longer forecast predictions state that much of “the UK is likely to see dry conditions through early March, although cloudier conditions and showers, possibly wintry, are expected for the north and east at times, especially for coastal areas.”

Earlier this week, the temperatures were warmer with a high of 16C in Suffolk, which is usually around 8C for this time of the year.

According to the Met Office, the warm weather was due to the Atlantic air moving across the UK.