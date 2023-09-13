For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The weather will become “cooler for all” once rains and thunderstorms hit parts of the UK and break the longest-ever September heat spell, according to the Met Office.

Temperatures are expected to dip on Wednesday after rains and thunderstorms, with more disruptions expected in the next few days.

The forecaster said most Britons will see a cool start on Wednesday with some pleasant sunny spells.

The day is expected to get cloudier later, with rain arriving during the afternoon across Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

Many parts of the UK got a break from the scorching heatwave as thunderstorms brought temperatures down in the past couple of days.

Both Monday and Tuesday saw a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland, northern parts of England and Wales as well as southern and northeastern Scotland.

The rain brought temperatures down slightly in some areas after seven straight days of heatwave – the longest for any September in the UK.

Sunday became the seventh consecutive day of 30C weather in the UK, with 32.5C recorded in Cambridge. It comes as Saturday was provisionally named the hottest day of the year so far, with 32.7C recorded in Heathrow.

More rain is forecast on Thursday and Friday, which may mark an end to the ongoing heat spell as temperatures continue to remain average for this time of the year.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The weather may turn warmer and humid again, the forecaster said, but showers are expected to keep temperatures down.

Temperatures are expected to be around mid-20s in the south, while the north sees cooler weather in the late teens for the year.