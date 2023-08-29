For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK is set to experience another warm spell this week, with temperatures of up to 24C, before September brings more unsettled conditions as Britain feels the impacts of the Atlantic “hurricane season”.

The Met Office forecast for this week, however, shows a mixed weather outlook for Tuesday and fluctuating conditions across the UK.

While Monday marked a dry start to the week as temperatures reached highs of 22C, the rest of the week could see the mercury climbing higher.

While some areas in England and Wales will experience spells of sunshine and mild temperatures throughout the week, the north will see heavy showers and brisk winds, according to the Met Office’s outlook.

A band of rain is moving southeast across the UK on Tuesday, its forecast said, giving the UK a cloudy start of the day on Tuesday. However, some bright spells are projected to emerge during the afternoon despite the damp start.

Scotlandand Northern Ireland, which will see a bright start to the day, may continue to experience heavy, blustery showers as the day progresses.

But into the week, the weather is set to get warmer – despite showery breaks – with temperatures climbing up by 5C, reaching 24C in the south by the end of the week, weather charts showed.

Wednesday is poised to bring a blend of sunny intervals and showers across the UK. Following that, humid air will spread across the southern half of the UK on Thursday and Friday, resulting in heavy showers across these regions, while other areas, including far north Scotland, are likely to experience relatively drier conditions.

As September begins, marking the end of the meteorological summer season, the UK may witness the rise of high pressure, potentially bringing drier conditions with sunny intervals for many places.

Temperatures are expected to hover around average levels by the weekend, potentially rising slightly higher, with a slight increase in sunnier spells compared to earlier days, the Met Office said.

But in the extended outlook, the Met Office forecast suggests a return to changeable weather patterns as autumn sets and the Atlantic hurricane season begins, with northern and western areas more susceptible to fluctuations.

Peak hurricane season typically falls around 10 September. While the waters around the UK are not warm enough to sustain full-blown hurricanes, big weather systems developing in the Atlantic do have a downstream impact on Britain. These can be unpredictable and “only become apparent at shorter timescales”, the Met Office warned.

Overall, temperatures are expected to remain around the average range in this period, the forecaster said.