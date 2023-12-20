UK weather – live: Christmas snow ‘likely’ as Met Office predicts 80mph winds
Met Office says snow highly likely in northern parts of UK like North Pennines and Scottish Highlands
The UK is very likely in store for a white Christmas this year with snow expected in the north of the country, according to the Met Office.
It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday as strong winds are set to batter large swathes of the country.
Gales could reach up to 80mph in some areas, with the forecaster warning there is a danger to life.
As we head into Christmas weekend, there is a “high degree of confidence” that the UK will see snow over the Christmas period- though this does not mean the country would be covered in blankets of snow.
“We can say with a high degree of confidence it will be a white Christmas this year,” Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge told The Independent.
“However that does not mean we will see blankets of snow. It is more likely we will see snow in higher parts of the UK like the North Pennines or Scottish Highlands.”
Despite warmer temperatures in the south of the UK, the forecaster said snow could not be ruled out completely in the region.
What is causing the wet and windy weather in UK
A deep area of low pressure will expected to move to the north of the UK over the Norwegian Sea through tonight and into tomorrow. This area will bring very strong winds and heavy showers to a large portion of the UK, with a yellow warning covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and the north of Wales.
“From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK," Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said.
"We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50-60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK."
“Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times."
What to expect for Thursday’s weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on Thursday across large swathes of the UK.
Here’s what to expect:
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
Mapped: Areas under yellow weather warning for wind on Thursday
Strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of the country on Thursday, the Met Office said.
Quite widely winds are expected to peak with gusts reaching 50-60 mph, however in some locations, such as exposed coastlines, plus over and to the east of high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.
Here are the regions that will be affected:
Weather forecast today: 'Turning increasingly windy'
The weather is turning increasingly windy for all today, as showers are set to be replaced by longer spells of rain with cloud spilling in from the northwest.
Here’s a forecast from the Met Office:
Northern lights captured overnight
Social media users share pictures of northern lights seen overnight
Showers to continue this evening
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas... (in Scotland)
Gusts up to 80mph to hit parts of the UK on Thursday
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Almond said: “From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the UK. We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50-60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.
“Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times. There’s a chance this low pressure will continue to exert its influence into Friday, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast.”
It’ll remain windy for many on Friday, with further periods of rain likely to sweep in from the west, but any snow will be confined to the hills of Scotland.
Met Office forecast as yellow warning issued for Thursday
Through Wednesday, brisk westerlies will bring rain for many, with those in the north and west likely to see the highest rainfall accumulations through the day, though those in the south could also see periods of rain.
A notably deep area of low pressure will track to the north of the UK over the Norwegian Sea through Wednesday night and into Thursday.
This will bring very strong winds and heavy showers to a large portion of the UK, with a Yellow National Severe Weather Warning covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and the north of Wales.
