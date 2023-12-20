✕ Close UK weather- 60/70mph winds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK is very likely in store for a white Christmas this year with snow expected in the north of the country, according to the Met Office.

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Thursday as strong winds are set to batter large swathes of the country.

Gales could reach up to 80mph in some areas, with the forecaster warning there is a danger to life.

As we head into Christmas weekend, there is a “high degree of confidence” that the UK will see snow over the Christmas period- though this does not mean the country would be covered in blankets of snow.

“We can say with a high degree of confidence it will be a white Christmas this year,” Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge told The Independent.

“However that does not mean we will see blankets of snow. It is more likely we will see snow in higher parts of the UK like the North Pennines or Scottish Highlands.”

Despite warmer temperatures in the south of the UK, the forecaster said snow could not be ruled out completely in the region.