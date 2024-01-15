✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

Multiple snow and ice warnings are in place across Britain from today until the end of this week as the country faces travel disruption and power cuts.

The Met Office issued four yellow snow and ice warnings across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of Wales as an Arctic blast is set to bring freezing temperatures across the country.

A snow and ice warning is in place from 3am today until 9am tomorrow across Northern Ireland. In Scotland, a similar warning is in place in northern areas until midnight today.

“We’re looking at a strong northerly wind which is bringing in Arctic airmass which is cold and is bringing in these wintry showers across windward parts,” Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said.

The forecaster says there are chances of “disruptive snow” with up to 10cm expected to fall, while temperatures will be about 5 to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.

Drivers were also warned of travel disruptions and some rural communities were told they could be temporarily cut off.