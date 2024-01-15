UK weather - live: Snow and ice warnings in place as Britain faces travel disruption and power cuts
Multiple snow and ice warnings are in place across Britain from today until the end of this week as the country faces travel disruption and power cuts.
The Met Office issued four yellow snow and ice warnings across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of Wales as an Arctic blast is set to bring freezing temperatures across the country.
A snow and ice warning is in place from 3am today until 9am tomorrow across Northern Ireland. In Scotland, a similar warning is in place in northern areas until midnight today.
“We’re looking at a strong northerly wind which is bringing in Arctic airmass which is cold and is bringing in these wintry showers across windward parts,” Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said.
The forecaster says there are chances of “disruptive snow” with up to 10cm expected to fall, while temperatures will be about 5 to 6C lower than usual for this time of year.
Drivers were also warned of travel disruptions and some rural communities were told they could be temporarily cut off.
Snow showers could last until Wednesday in some regions
The UK’s forecaster has warned that snowfall could last until Wednesday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Chris Bulmer explained: “Snow showers from Sunday onwards are most likely to move inland from coasts exposed to northerly winds. The focus of snow showers will be over northern Scotland, but parts of the North Sea and Irish Sea coasts may also see some snow at times.
“There are a couple of weather systems for Tuesday and Wednesday which we are keeping an eye on that bring the potential for disruptive snow for some regions.
“With cold air firmly in place, any weather systems that move across the country next week will bringing mainly snowfall inland. Models are currently showing us a variety of options for both systems and we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”
Drivers could be fined £80 for common de-icing trick for windscreens
Rushing out for work or the school run in the freezing weather can be a pain. It’s tempting to cut corners and speed up the process any way you can - especially when it comes to de-icing your car.
However, one commonly used method could see drivers fined up to £80 according to driving regulations.
When faced with frosty, frozen-over windshields - you could be tempted to keep your engine running to warm up the vehicle while you work away at the screen. But this could be considered an offence, punishable by a fine.
The common trick goes against rules laid out in law and the Highway Code
What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you
An amber cold health alert has been issued for vast regions of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet further.
More snow is forecast to hit Britain after parts of the UK were blanketed on Monday, as plunging temperatures of -10C overnight triggered an amber health alert with a cold snap expected to last weeks.
Read the full article from Maira Butt here
Cold weather can increase the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can be particularly serious for older people
Britain braced for Arctic freeze as Met Office forecasts snow this week
An Arctic blast is set to bring up to 10cm of snow to Britain as the Met Office warned of travel disruption and power cuts across the country.
The snow is expected in low-lying areas of northern Scotland and northern England, with a chance the south of England could be hit from Tuesday.
It comes as the forecaster issued yellow snow and ice warnings across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and parts of Wales over the next week.
An Arctic blast is set to bring up to 10cm of snow to some parts of northern Scotland and northern England
Arctic blast and more snow on its way as temperatures set to plummet
Snow is forecast to fall across parts of the UK on Sunday as a blast of Arctic air hits the country, the Met Office says.
Ice and snow warnings are in place across northern Scotland, where motorists are warned to expect some travel disruption.
Forecasters say up to 5 centimetres of snow could fall in some places by the end of the day.
Drivers told to expect travel disruption as Met Office issues ice and snow warnings
Monday will feel colder than forecast temperatures, Met Office says
Strong winds will make Monday feel a lot colder than forecast temperatures, the Met Office said.
“A strong northerly wind means it will feel a lot colder than temperatures suggest on Monday, especially along northern and eastern coasts,” the forecaster said on X.
New weather warnings issued
The Met Office has issued several fresh yellow weather warnings for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday amid Arctic chill.
Snow is expected to sweep across Scotland and the north west of England which is expected to bring travel disruption.
Here are all the new warnings mapped:
What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you
An amber cold health alert has been issued for vast regions of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet further.
More snow is forecast to hit Britain after parts of the UK were blanketed on Monday, as plunging temperatures of -10C overnight triggered an amber health alert with a cold snap expected to last weeks.
Maira Butt has the full story
Cold weather can increase the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can be particularly serious for older people
Cold snap prompts Hereford and Plumpton to inspect
Monday’s meeting at Hereford and Tuesday’s fixture at Plumpton are both subject to morning inspections as racecourses across Britain brace themselves for freezing temperatures this week.
While racing over the weekend was unaffected, a forecast for snow and ice in the coming days looks set to have a significant impact on the National Hunt programme.
An 8am precautionary inspection has been called ahead of Hereford’s Monday jumps card, but clerk of the course John Holliday is “optimistic” racing will go ahead.
He said: “We’re due to get down to minus 2C tonight, so it’s not going to be too drastic I don’t think, so I’m pretty optimistic.
“We’ve called the precautionary inspection to be on the safe side. Our biggest problem is it’s not going to get very warm – it’s only due to get up to 3C at about 1pm on Monday and then it starts getting cold again.
“If it’s frozen in the morning I should think we’re in trouble, but I’m fairly confident. We haven’t had a frost yet, so it’s not like we’ve had two or three on the bounce, which is always worse.
“We’ve covered vulnerable areas and most of the hurdles track as well.”
Freezing temperatures prompt weather warnings across Ireland
Weather warnings will be in place for the island of Ireland amid plummeting temperatures of -4C in parts.
The Republic of Ireland’s national weather agency has said it will be very cold overnight on Sunday and into early Monday morning with the danger of icy patches and some freezing fog.
Met Eireann issued a status yellow low temperature and ice warning for every county, cautioning the public that there will be some sleet and snow showers in places.
The warnings were due to come into effect from 7pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.
Met Eireann advised that lowest temperatures overnight will be between -3 and +1 degrees, possibly colder in the midlands.
Temperatures are forecast to drop further to -4c in parts on Monday and Tuesday night.
