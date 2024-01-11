✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

More snow could fall as early as next week as an Arctic blast is set to bring more wintry conditions to the UK, the Met Office predicts.

Further snow is likely to fall as an Arctic blast sweeps across the UK leading temperatures to plummet and bringing a risk of wintry hazards.

Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week.

“Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”

As a result of this week’s icy conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts across England, in force until Friday, which warn of an increased risk of fatalities and other “significant impacts” across the health and social care service.

Meanwhile, more than 100 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – remain in place following last week's Storm Henk deluge, including a flood warning on the River Thames southwest of London in Wraysbury.