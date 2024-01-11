UK weather - live: Arctic blast to bring more snow and ‘wintry hazards’, Met Office warns
Communities grappling with flooding following Storm Henk now fear a widespread freeze
Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued
More snow could fall as early as next week as an Arctic blast is set to bring more wintry conditions to the UK, the Met Office predicts.
Further snow is likely to fall as an Arctic blast sweeps across the UK leading temperatures to plummet and bringing a risk of wintry hazards.
Met Office Head of Situational Awareness Will Lang said: “There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week.
“Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”
As a result of this week’s icy conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts across England, in force until Friday, which warn of an increased risk of fatalities and other “significant impacts” across the health and social care service.
Meanwhile, more than 100 flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – remain in place following last week's Storm Henk deluge, including a flood warning on the River Thames southwest of London in Wraysbury.
Snow and rain could persist until beginning of February
Looking ahead to the end of January and beginning of February, the Met Office forecasts: “Through this period, the greatest likelihood is that high pressure will remain the more dominant influence on the weather, most likely centred somewhere to the northwest of the UK, with winds from the north or north-east perhaps more frequent than usual, with generally reduced amounts of precipitation.
“There is an increased chance, compared to normal of cold conditions along with the associated impacts from low temperatures.
“Even within a predominantly more settled pattern there is a still a chance that frontal systems could move in from the west or southwest at times, which while they would likely bring an interlude of slightly milder, more unsettled weather, for a time, this would also introduce a risk of snow and ice where it meets the colder air in place across the UK.”
What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you
An amber cold health alert has been issued for vast regions of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet further.
More snow is forecast to hit Britain after parts of the UK were blanketed on Monday, as plunging temperatures of -10C overnight triggered an amber health alert with a cold snap expected to last weeks.
‘Heavy snow’ a possibility this weekend, forecaster says
Yellow cold health warning in place
In place until noon on Friday, 12 January, the second most serious health warning means the impact of cold weather is likely to be felt across the whole health service. There is also a yellow alert in place for the northeast of England, Yorkshire and The Humber, east of England, southeast of England and London.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: “With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.”
The cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can have a serious health impact for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.
Eton College pupils forced to stay away at start of term as flooding blocks sewers
Eton College has been forced to keep pupils away at the start of term because the lavatories have backed up following flooding.
Sewers in the centre of the town in Berkshire won’t cope with the arrival of nearly 1,350 boys to Boris Johnson’s old school, Thames Water has warned.
Pupils had been due to return after Christmas on Tuesday but the sewerage system around the Berkshire town is overloaded.
As the UK continues to face freezing cold temperatures, the Met Office has warned that “substantial snow” could impact areas next week.
Tony Wardle, Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster, said: “There is the potential for some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week as warmer Atlantic air attempts to push in from the southwest.
“As this occurs, some substantial snow could fall in some places, but the details of that are uncertain at the moment.
Cold Weather Payments triggered in UK snow – check if you’re eligible and when to expect money
A cold snap has seen the UK blanketed in snow as plunging temperatures reach lows of -10C in parts of the country. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber health alert, meaning that the impacts of the weather are likely to be felt across the health service for a long period.
To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in your area is at or below zero degrees.
Are you eligible for a Cold Weather Payment?
Drivers could be fined £80 for common de-icing trick for windscreens
Rushing out for work or the school run in the freezing weather can be a pain. It’s tempting to cut corners and speed up the process any way you can - especially when it comes to de-icing your car.
However, one commonly used method could see drivers fined up to £80 according to driving regulations.
When faced with frosty, frozen-over windshields - you could be tempted to keep your engine running to warm up the vehicle while you work away at the screen. But this could be considered an offence, punishable by a fine.
In pictures: Flooding continues to affect those living near the banks of River Thames
Forecaster warns of Artic air in days ahead
In a social media post, the Met Office warned that temperatures are expected to plummet towards the latter half of the weekend, as Artic air brings snow showers.
