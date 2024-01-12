✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has warned of potentially “disruptive” snow falling as the UK faces a below -10C freeze and the country remains on flood alert.

There is a chance of “impactful” snow hitting Britain through the middle to latter part of next week, according to the forecaster, as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country, leading temperatures to plummet and bringing a risk of wintry hazards.

Meanwhile, the Met Office reported the temperature on Wednesday dipped to as low as -10.4C in Aviemore, the coldest recorded in the UK that day.

It comes as more than 170 flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the country following last week’s Storm Henk deluge. Some 65 flood warnings, which means flooding is expected, and 106 flood alerts, which means flooding is possible, have been issued throughout the country as of Thursday morning.

As a result of this week’s icy conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts across England, in force until Friday, which warn of an increased risk of fatalities and other “significant impacts” across the health and social care service.