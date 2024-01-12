UK weather – live: Met Office warns of disruptive snow in -10C freeze as Britain remains on flood alert
Arctic blast sweeps across country leading temperatures to plummet and bringing wintry hazards risk
Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued
The Met Office has warned of potentially “disruptive” snow falling as the UK faces a below -10C freeze and the country remains on flood alert.
There is a chance of “impactful” snow hitting Britain through the middle to latter part of next week, according to the forecaster, as an Arctic blast sweeps across the country, leading temperatures to plummet and bringing a risk of wintry hazards.
Meanwhile, the Met Office reported the temperature on Wednesday dipped to as low as -10.4C in Aviemore, the coldest recorded in the UK that day.
It comes as more than 170 flood warnings and alerts remain in place across the country following last week’s Storm Henk deluge. Some 65 flood warnings, which means flooding is expected, and 106 flood alerts, which means flooding is possible, have been issued throughout the country as of Thursday morning.
As a result of this week’s icy conditions, the UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health weather alerts across England, in force until Friday, which warn of an increased risk of fatalities and other “significant impacts” across the health and social care service.
Cold and icy weather predicted for this coming weekend
The Met Office has shared its outlook for this weekend:
Met Office warns of ‘substantial snow’ in places across the UK
The UK’s forcaster has warned that disruptive snow could fall across the UK, and that there remains a chance of “substantial snow” in some places.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist David Hayter explained: “While the initial snow risk from Sunday onwards is looking most likely to be coastal areas in the north of the UK, including North Sea and Irish Sea coasts, there’s an ongoing likelihood of some disruptive snow through the middle to latter part of next week.
“What we’re keeping an eye on for this disruptive snow is where exactly this milder air from the southwest bumps into the cold air that will be in place over the UK.
“It’s where these airmasses meet that there’s a likelihood of some substantial snow for some places. At the moment, models are showing us a variety of options for exactly when and how this situation plays out and it’s something we’ll be able to add more details to in the coming days.”
Cold Weather Payments triggered in UK snow – check if you’re eligible and when to expect money
A cold snap has seen the UK blanketed in snow as plunging temperatures reach lows of -10C in parts of the country. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber health alert, meaning that the impacts of the weather are likely to be felt across the health service for a long period.
To help support people during cold snaps like these, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) runs the Cold Weather Payment scheme for qualifying households. This is a one-off payment of £25 that is triggered for every seven-day period where the temperature in your area is at or below zero degrees.
Am I eligible for a Cold Weather Payment?
Am I eligible for a Cold Weather Payment?
Cold weather payments: check eligibility and when you can expect money
Support is available for vulnerable households amid biting cold weather
More freezing nights and some snow forecast for coming days, says Met Office
Temperatures plunged to minus 7C overnight with more cold nights and even snow expected in the days ahead, the Met Office said.
Tyndrum, in Perthshire, Scotland, saw the lowest temperature recorded in the UK on Wednesday night, Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said.
Read the full article here
More freezing nights and some snow forecast for coming days, says Met Office
Tyndrum in Perthshire, Scotland, saw the lowest temperature recorded in the UK at minus 7C.
RAC warns people to prepare for cold weather in the wake of a breakdown
With cool conditions in charge and the potential for snow and ice for some from Sunday onwards, travel plans could be impacted.
RAC Breakdown spokesperson Simon Williams said: “With an increasing risk of snow and ice at the start of next week we urge drivers to make sure they travel fully prepared.
“Having a few essential items in the boot – no matter what distance you’re going – can make a massive difference in a breakdown situation in freezing conditions. A warm, waterproof coat, sturdy footwear and gloves, along with a blanket and a power bank to keep your phone charged are vital.
“While no one sets out to breakdown or get stuck in very cold, potentially snowy conditions, there are far too many instances where drivers have underestimated the severity of the conditions and found themselves in danger. It’s far better to prepare for the worse and hope for the best.”
Drivers could be fined £80 for common de-icing trick for windscreens
Rushing out for work or the school run in the freezing weather can be a pain. It’s tempting to cut corners and speed up the process any way you can - especially when it comes to de-icing your car.
However, one commonly used method could see drivers fined up to £80 according to driving regulations.
When faced with frosty, frozen-over windshields - you could be tempted to keep your engine running to warm up the vehicle while you work away at the screen. But this could be considered an offence, punishable by a fine.
Read the full article here
Drivers could be fined £80 for common de-icing trick for windscreens
The common trick goes against rules laid out in law and the Highway Code
In pictures: Icy conditions seen across the UK
What is driving the cold weather in the UK?
The cold conditions in the UK are expected to continue for the coming days, with temperatures another freezing spell expected this weekend as Arctic blast dips mercury further.
The Met Office says there is likelihood of “much colder air by the end of the weekend and an increasing chance of wintry hazards next week.”
But what is driving this cold weather?
This week, the UK is under the “influence of high pressure, which is bringing colder-than-average weather for the time of year, and a marked reduction in rainfall amounts following a wet start to January,” the Met Office said.
However, later in the week, Arctic air surging southwards bringing snow showers in places.
“There will be a resurgence in the really cold weather through the weekend and that spreads across the whole of the UK during the early part of next week,” Met Office head of situational awareness Will Lang said.
“Initially, this means there will be more in the way of showers around the coasts, turning increasingly to snow for many areas, especially further north.”
UKHSA urges people to check on family as temperatures set to drop
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see leading into the weekend can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
“It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather next week.”
What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you
An amber cold health alert has been issued for vast regions of the UK as temperatures are set to plummet further.
More snow is forecast to hit Britain after parts of the UK were blanketed on Monday, as plunging temperatures of -10C overnight triggered an amber health alert with a cold snap expected to last weeks.
What is an amber health alert?
Read the full article from Maira Butt here
What is an amber health alert? How it could impact you
Cold weather can increase the likelihood of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections and can be particularly serious for older people
