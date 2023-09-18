For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK faces more torrential downpours this week as the Met Office issued new warnings for heavy rain.

Thunderstorms brought disruption across Devon and Somerset with parts of the UK seeing more than a month’s day of rain fall on Sunday. The subsequent flash flooding forced the closure of Exeter Airport and Butlins in Minehead.

On Monday morning, 11 flood warnings were still in place across the UK, plus 20 alerts.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for Tuesday and Wednesday (Met Office)

On Tuesday, the unsettled weather is set to continue with a two-day yellow warning issued by the Met Office for heavy rain in Wales and north west England, including Manchester, on Tuesday from 6am. The office said the flooding of homes and businesses was likely, and that bus and train services could be impacted.

On Monday’s weather outlook across the UK, spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Thundery showers in the east clearing as a band of rain, already across the west quickly pushes east during the morning. Turning fresher with showers, heavy at times, following during the afternoon. Increasingly windy.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday, when the weather warnings will be in place, the office said: “Cloud and rain quickly spreading in from the west through the morning, though after a spell of rain drier with some bright spells for southern parts of the UK. Windy.”

And for the rest of the week, the office has forecast ‘unsettled and rather autumnal with changeable conditions’ with rain and wind.

Inside a flooded Exeter Airport as staff and passengers wade through water in terminal (Justin Sharp/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

Exeter Airport reopened on Monday morning and urged travellers to check for status updates with their airlines.

An airport spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm that the airport is open today thanks to the hard work and determination of airport staff who worked through the night to clean up after yesterday’s flash floods. We look forward to welcoming passengers as usual.”

Conditions are expected to remain “blustery at times” this week, the Met Office warned, urging people to keep an eye on the forecast.

“It is certainly worth keeping up to date with the forecast,” Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said. “Make sure you are taking care as the weather could change at very short lead times and just be prepared for those gusty winds and potentially large hailstorms.”