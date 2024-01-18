UK weather – live: Rare amber snow warning issued as Met Office say communities could be cut off
Met Office confirms coldest night of winter so far
Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel
The Met Office has issued a rare amber snow warning as the UK shivered through near record-low temperatures last night, with lows of -14C in Scotland.
The amber warning is in place across the Northern Isles and northwest Scotland from 3pm today until 6pm tomorrow as the Met Office expects heavy snow showers to cause travel chaos, with drivers likely to become stranded on roads.
Four other yellow snow and ice warnings cover large swathes of the UK as more weather mayhem is predicted across Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south west, west midlands and the north of England.
Provisional figures from the Met Office show -14C was recorded in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands, while -11C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands last night - making it the coldest night this winter.
Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week because of cold Arctic air before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.
Heavy snow in Scotland led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday and more will remain shut on Wednesday.
Full article: Why is it so cold in the UK right now?
A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C to 6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.
This stream of cold air straight from the Arctic is causing havoc and misery across the UK.
There is a hot and cold side to the stream and a narrow ban of air is flowing quickly at high altitudes with the UK on the northern, cool side.
The low temperatures are also due to how long the cold snap has lasted, according to the Met Office.
A build-up of snow allows for temperatures to get progressively colder, and the UK doesn’t often see cold spells lasting three to five days.
Read the full report below:
Why is it so cold in the UK right now? Snow, ice and Arctic air explained
The last time temperatures dropped this low was in January 2010
How much snow is expected to fall?
The Met Office amber warning forecasts some areas could see an extra 15-20cm of snow, meaning power cuts are likely and more remote communities are at risk of being cut off.
The forecaster has said more than 40cm of snow may fall on high ground in north-west Scotland by the end of Friday.
Meanwhile, lower ground in north-west Scotland could see between five and 10cm of snow by the end of the working week.
Cold weather payments
The UK Government has confirmed that thousands of households in England and Wales are eligible for cold weather payments.
They are made to vulnerable people, including pensioners, to help them pay for heating when the temperature dips below freezing.
The payments go to those living in an area where the average temperature is recorded as, or forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.
Payments will be made to homes across Cumbria, Oxfordshire, Yorkshire, Northumberland, Norfolk, Staffordshire and Powys in Wales.
Are you wintering all wrong? How to stay happy in the cold
As the country goes into a deep freeze, people are rediscovering their thermostats and layering up. But, says trend forecaster Jane Kellock, there are other ways to kill the chills and develop a ‘positive winter mindset’ and no it’s not all about the Danish practice of Hygge..
Read Jane Kellock’s premium piece here:
Are you doing winter all wrong? How to stay happy when it’s cold
Why is it so cold?
A Met Office spokeswoman said the low temperatures are also due to how long the cold snap has lasted.
She said: “It’s due to the prolonged nature of this cold spell, it will have been lasting for quite a few days.
“A build up of snow, as well, just allows for the temperatures to get colder and colder and we don’t often see a cold spell last three to five days.
“The air is coming directly from the Arctic, so it is exceptionally cold air.
“It’s staying cold until Friday, and then looking further ahead into the weekend we’ve got some deep areas of low pressure pushing in, so a big change in weather type, and we could see some stormy conditions by the end of the week.
“The cold isn’t lasting right to end of the week, but we have a very different type of potentially disruptive weather arriving.”
Met Office weather forecast
Headline:
Further wintry hazards. Turning mild, wet and windy this weekend.
This Evening and Tonight:
Snow showers will continue to feed in across northern Scotland overnight. Some will also affect areas in the west and near to North Sea coasts, giving icy stretches. Largely dry and clear elsewhere with a widespread and locally severe frost.
Thursday:
Further snow showers are likely across the north and west of Scotland, Northern Ireland, north and west Wales, Cornwall and eastern counties of England. Mostly sunny elsewhere. Feeling very cold.
Outlook for Friday to Sunday:
Rain and snow will affect Scotland on Friday. Mostly fine elsewhere, but still cold. Turning mild, wet and windy over the weekend, with severe gales possible in places later.
Britain could see coldest January night in 14 years as more heavy snow on way
The coldest January temperatures in 14 years could hit the UK this evening the Met Office has reported, as temperatures could plummet to a chilling -15C overnight.
Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice continue to be in place across the country as the Met Office warned of travel delays, power cuts and injuries from the cold weather. The warnings are in place until Thursday.
Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England are expected to be the worst affected with other areas being affected throughout the week.
Snow-covered parts of Scotland could reach minus 15C on Tuesday night.
Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week because of cold Arctic air before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.
Read the full story by Maira Butt here:
Britain could see coldest January night in 14 years as more snow on way
Conditions are expected to turn ‘stormy’ in coming days, say the Met Office
Transport warnings issued
As snow falling across the UK leaves children unable to go to school and several inches of snow on the ground, travel is also expected to be disrupted.
Minister for Transport for Scotland Fiona Hyslop said: “We know from recent severe weather events that it’s important to plan ahead if you are looking to travel. With the Met Office issuing an updated amber warning for snow in the North Highlands and Northern Isles, travel planning becomes vital.
“Police Scotland is warning of a high risk of disruption for the parts of the country covered by the amber warning, but yellow warnings can also be impactful and cause delays. Please allow extra time for your journey and consider if it can be delayed until conditions have improved.”
What is El Niño and how does it impact our weather?
The name ‘El Niño’ is widely used to describe the warming of sea surface temperature that occurs every few years, most typically concentrated in the central-east equatorial Pacific.
An El Niño event is declared when sea temperatures in the tropics of the eastern Pacific rise 0.5C.
While the event originates in the Pacific, Met Office research shows the El Niño cycle impacts weather globally.
In the UK, El Niño years are one factor that can increase the risk of colder winters, as it has this year.
The El Niño name is thought to originate from “El Niño de Navidad“ centuries ago when Peruvian fishermen named the weather phenomenon after the newborn Christ.
How long will the ‘cold plunge’ last?
On Thursday parts of western and northern Scotland, north-east and eastern England, Wales and Northern Ireland are affected by a snow and ice warning.
Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week due to a blast of Arctic air, before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.
The weather is forecast to turn stormy on Sunday.
The weekend will be milder, but westerly weather will bring wind and rain – and the potential for more weather warnings as the snow melts.
