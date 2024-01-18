✕ Close Snow and ice covers UK towns as cold blast continues to disrupt travel

The Met Office has issued a rare amber snow warning as the UK shivered through near record-low temperatures last night, with lows of -14C in Scotland.

The amber warning is in place across the Northern Isles and northwest Scotland from 3pm today until 6pm tomorrow as the Met Office expects heavy snow showers to cause travel chaos, with drivers likely to become stranded on roads.

Four other yellow snow and ice warnings cover large swathes of the UK as more weather mayhem is predicted across Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south west, west midlands and the north of England.

Provisional figures from the Met Office show -14C was recorded in Dalwhinnie in the Highlands, while -11C was recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands last night - making it the coldest night this winter.

Freezing temperatures and snow will continue for much of Britain this week because of cold Arctic air before “potentially disruptive” stormy weather lands over the weekend.

Heavy snow in Scotland led to more than 100 schools being forced to close on Tuesday and more will remain shut on Wednesday.