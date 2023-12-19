UK weather – live: White Christmas ‘highly likely’ as Met Office issues danger to life warning
The Met Office said snow was highly likely in northern parts of the UK like the North Pennines and Scottish Highlands
It is highly likely the UK is set for a white Christmas this year with snow expected in the north of the country, according to the Met Office.
The forecaster said it had a “high degree of confidence” the UK would see snow over the Christmas period, but this did not mean the country would be covered in blankets of snow.
“We can say with a high degree of confidence it will be a white Christmas this year,” Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge told The Independent.
“However that does not mean we will see blankets of snow. It is more likely we will see snow in higher parts of the UK like the North Pennines or Scottish Highlands.”
Despite warmer temperatures in the south of the UK, the forecaster said snow could not be ruled out completely in the region.
It comes as the Met Office issued a danger to life warning for large swathes of the UK amid strong winds and wintry showers in the lead-up to Christmas.
Weather to remain unsettled into New Year, says Met Office
Looking towards the New Year, the weather looks to remain unsettled with low pressure bringing breezy and wet conditions for many, the Met Office has said.
‘Damp start for many’ this morning
Here is the Met Office forecast for this morning, with forecasters predicting a damp start for many:
Rain may turn to snow over higher ground on Christmas Day
“As we begin Christmas Day wintry showers initially feeding in across the north in the colder air mass would technically make it a white Christmas, as we only need to see a single flake falling,” said Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey.
“Elsewhere, while it is likely at first to be mostly dry there is the potential for rain approaching from the west later on.
“As this moves east, we may see rain turning to snow, at least over high ground. It’s unlikely that we will see widespread or settling snow giving any proper accumulations. Although technically it might be a white Christmas, don’t get your hopes up for a picture-perfect white landscape.”
What does the Met Office’s weather alert for Thursday say?
Strong winds are likely to affect a wide area through Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption. The Met Office warns:
- There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected
- There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs
- There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris
- There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close
Where is Met Office ‘danger to life warning’ coming into force?
The Met Office has issued a danger to life warning for large swathes of the UK amid strong winds and wintry showers on Thursday.
The yellow advistory stretches from Norfolk to the northern-most points of Scotland as gusts are expected to reach 80mph.
What are the bookmakers’ odds for a white Christmas?
Betting company William Hill lowered its odds of a White Christmas, with Glasgow now priced at just 6/5 to see snow on 25 December.
In England, Newcastle (2/1) is most likely coated with snow on Christmas morning, followed by Leeds (5/2) and Manchester (3/1), while seeing Christmas Day snow in London is a 7/1 chance.
Met Office reveals where we will see White Christmas this year
Forecasters say it is highly likely the UK will see a white Christmas this year – in certain areas, at least.
“We can say with a high degree of confidence it will be a white Christmas this year,” Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge told The Independent.
“However that does not mean we will see blankets of snow. It is more likely we will see snow in higher parts of the UK like the North Pennines or Scottish Highlands.”
Record-setting storm batters US East Coast with millions under flash flood warnings
Across the Atlantic, a record-setting storm is battering the US East Coast, with millions of people living under flash flood warnings.
Around one foot of rain is expected to inundate New York on Monday as more than a dozen states, including New Jersey and Connecticut, are under flood warnings with heavy rain and strong winds moving in. Meanwhile, cities in South Carolina and Georgia broke rainfall records on Sunday.
An estimated 700,000 customers are without power from Pennsylvania to Maine, tracker PowerOutage.us reports.
Met Office issues new forecast for week ahead
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill has outlined the weather we can expect for the week ahead in this lengthy forecast:
Run-up to Christmas will bring mixed weather, including ‘very strong winds'
There will be a mix of weather in the run-up to Christmas, including strong winds which will buffet parts of the UK later this week before a trend to colder weather, the Met Office has said.
“Low pressure will dominate the weather in the UK through this week,” according to the national forecaster. “Much of the south will see a spell of rain through Tuesday while frequent showers move into the north of the UK combined with sunny spells. These showers could fall as snow over the hills of Scotland.
“Through Wednesday, brisk westerlies will bring further rain to most areas, and over the higher hills in Scotland the likelihood of a short spell of snow before it turns mild for most.
“A notably deep area of low pressure will track to the north of the UK over the Norwegian Sea through Wednesday night and into Thursday.
“This will bring very strong winds and heavy showers to a large portion of the UK, with a Yellow National Severe Weather Warning covering Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northern England and the north of Wales.”
