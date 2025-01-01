New Year celebrated across world amid new UK weather warning and cancelled events: live
Millions of Britons feared New Year’s Eve washout – but London’s dazzling fireworks still went ahead
New Year’s is being celebrated across the world – including in London, where the fireworks went ahead despite bad weather forcing the cancellations of events across the UK.
But Britain is now waking up to four weather warnings for New Year’s Day, which will see much of the UK battered by strong winds, rain and in some areas, snow.
An amber weather warning has been put in place across parts of North-West England until 9am on New Year’s Day, with warnings of “danger to life” flooding.
A yellow warning for rain covers a larger area, including Wales, until 11am, alongside a yellow wind warning in Wales and the southern half of England with “strong winds” expected until 3pm.
Much of northern Scotland also faces a snow and ice warning until 9am on Thursday, with “rain turning to snow” likely to “lead to some travel disruption”.
Last night, heavy rain, snowstorms, 70 mph gales and even landslides have caused travel disruption, flooding and celebration cancellations, with Edinburgh’s Hogmanay outdoor events scrapped alongside fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire, and the Isle of Wight.
However, the capital’s fireworks display dazzled as thousands flocked to Big Ben despite the bitter weather.
Revellers have cheered in the new year around the world – including millions across the UK, despite bad weather forcing the cancellation of many celebrations.
From Sydney to Mumbai and Nairobi, communities around the world began welcoming 2025 with spectacular light shows, embraces and ice plunges.
But a storm bringing bitter weather put a dampener on festivities in the UK, with a number of celebrations scrapped.
Edinburgh’s Hogmanay events, which include a street party and fireworks, were cancelled due to safety concerns.
Meanwhile, fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire, and the Isle of Wight were all axed.
However, London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks went ahead as planned as the capital defied weather concerns with a spectacular display that saw thousands gather on the banks of the River Thames.
The show was organised by the mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, who had declared it the “biggest fireworks taking place anywhere across Europe”.
Watch: Sydney’s spectacular New Year’s Eve fireworks show rings in 2025
Revelers welcome 2025 in Times Square
Revelers braved the rain in Times Square as New York welcomed 2025.
Frank Sinatra’s New York New York sounded through the square as confetti fell from the skyscrapers.
New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the most significant challenges for the New York Police Department, which, along with state and federal agencies, is monitoring the area with more than 70,000 cameras, roadblocks, heavy trucks, and drones.
"I’m not scared at all — this is the safest I’ve ever felt in a long time," Tiffany Lopez, 41, told the New York Post.
"Security was very tight. Made me feel very safe," she added. "It’s an epic experience — something a New Yorker never does. You’re in the middle of Times Square, and it’s raining, and people are so happy."
Tommy Onfolo, from Long Island, told the paper that this was his eighth year celebrating in Times Square. He arrived at 6 a.m. to get a good spot.
"There’s no other place to be than on Times Square on New Year’s — especially when the confetti falls!" he said.
"Not all worried about the rain. I’m a lifeguard and diving board coach in the summer, water doesn’t bother me," he told the Post.
Instead of partying, thousands turn New Year celebration into anti-government protest in Serbia
Instead of the traditional boisterous street partying on New Years Eve, tens of thousands of protesters led by university students gathered overnight in Belgrade and other Serbian cities to demand political reforms and justice in the Balkan country.
The protesters have been actively demonstrating following the tragic collapse of a concrete canopy in the northern town of Novi Sad’s central train station on Nov. 1, which resulted in 15 fatalities.
The mishap has been attributed to corruption and substandard construction practices by the populist Serbian leadership, leading to widespread public outcry and demands for accountability.
Revelers bring in the New Year in New York’s Time Square
About a million people packed Times Square Tuesday night to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve as well as performances by Rita Ora and Carrie Underwood, among several others.
The weather was mild before the rain began to fall in New York as crowds poured into the square, with one reveler telling CBS News he had arrived at 6 a.m. to get a good view of the ball drop.
“We just came from Japan all the way here just to see this, just to feel the crowd,” another told the network.
The ball drop, which began 114 years ago, features a 12,000-pound ball made of 2,500 chrystals.
Crowds shelter to watch fireworks in Manchester but weather curtails celebrations elsewhere
Crowds sheltered under umbrellas to watch fireworks and enjoy entertainment in Manchester, but the weather curtailed celebrations elsewhere.
Fireworks displays in Blackpool, Newcastle, Ripon in North Yorkshire and the Isle of Wight were all axed.
London defies weather with spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2025
Thousands of people saw in 2025 on the banks of the River Thames as London defied weather concerns with a spectacular firework display.
The weather forced outdoor celebrations in Edinburgh and other places across the UK to be cancelled, but London’s annual display went ahead in clear skies.
After Big Ben marked the start of the new year, the 11-minute display began with the message “Your New Year Is Unwritten”.
To a diverse soundtrack covering the likes of Vera Lynn, Sir Elton John, Travis, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, One Direction and Charli XCX with voiceovers from people including Dame Imelda Staunton and Sir Ian McKellen, the celebration looked back at 2024 with topics including the weather, the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, Euro 2024.
The celebration doubled as a 25th birthday party for the London Eye, which provided the centre point for the fireworks, with the message to “honour our history and never give up hope for our future”.
The mayor’s office said around 100,000 ticketholders had attended the display, which included more than 12,000 fireworks and 420 lights.
Declaring that London will “always be a city of hope and place for everyone”, the display ended with a message from Paddington Bear that “anyone can fit in” in London before a version of Auld Lang Syne by Boney M.
The show was organised by the Mayor of London, Sir Sadiq Khan, who had declared it the “biggest fireworks taking place anywhere across Europe”.
He said: “It’s fantastic to welcome 2025 with our biggest and best-ever New Year’s Eve celebrations.
“From honouring the heroes of the D-Day landings to Paddington Bear celebrating our capital’s diversity, I’m proud that we sent a message of hope and love to the world, as we build a better London for everyone.”
