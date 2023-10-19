Storm Babet – live: Met Office issues rare red weather warning as storm causes floods in Ireland
The Irish army have been deployed in parts of Cork while Scotland is bracing itself for torrential rain and floods as Storm Babet sweeps across parts of the country.
Dramatic footage shows people wading through water as one local kayaks down a street, while defence forces have been called to the town of Midleton which has become impassable due to floods.
A rare red weather warning has been issued in parts of the UK braces, with downpours expected to cause severe flooding and disruption in parts of the country between Wednesday and the weekend.
Multiple Met Office alerts are in place including the red warning, the most severe the forecaster issues, which is in place in eastern Scotland, between Perth and Aberdeen this Thursday and Friday.
A red warning means that those in the area should “take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather”, with substantial disruption to travel likely.
Severe weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued for several areas of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.
Storm Babet, which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula before moving north, is the second named storm of the season and will continue to impact Britain until Saturday, the Met Office said.
Stay at home warning issued for red weather alert areas
People in parts of Scotland that are under red alert have been urged to avoid travel and stay at home as Storm Babet is expected to bring severe flooding and disruption.
Schools in Angus will close at lunchtime on Thursday and remain closed on Friday.
The red warning states there is "danger to life from fast flowing or deep floodwater" in Aberdeenshire and Angus, with extensive flooding and road closures also expected, as well as warning of wind gusts in excess of 70mph (113km/h) affecting coastal areas.
It also warned of collapsed or damaged buildings and power cuts, and said some areas could be cut off for days.
Ireland deploys army to evacuate people as Storm Babet floods over a hundred houses
Members of the Irish Defence Forces have been deployed to a town in the south of Ireland to deal with extensive flooding due to Storm Babet.
The army and civil defence units supported evacuation measures in the town of Midleton, Co Cork, where more than 100 properties were flooded.
A number of businesses, including a prominent supermarket, were damaged by severe flooding.
Cork County Council said more than a month's worth of rain had fallen in the space of 24 hours, leading to unprecedented flooding, saturated land and high river levels across the county.
"Midleton town is currently impassable with over 100 properties flooded. The council has established a coordination centre in Midleton Fire Station to coordinate arrangements," it said in a statement.
"A rest centre in Midleton Community Centre has been established to facilitate persons who require evacuation."
Recent examples of red weather warnings in the UK
Here are some recent examples of the Met Office issuing a rare red weather warning: Heatwave, July 2022
A heatwave in mid-July 2022 saw temperatures reach unprecedented levels in many parts of the UK, passing 40C for the first time on July 19.
The conditions prompted the Met Office to issue its first ever red warning for extreme heat, covering much of central and southern England.
Storm Eunice, February 2022
Two red warnings for wind were issued for Storm Eunice, covering areas of south-west and south-east England.
It was the most severe and damaging storm to affect England and Wales since 2014, with winds of more than 81mph in exposed coastal locations and a gust of 122mph recorded on the Needles off the coast of the Isle of Wight.
Four people died in the UK and Ireland as a result of falling trees, while more than a million homes were left without power and hundreds of flights were cancelled.
Transport Scotland advises public to avoid travel
Transport Scotland has advised the public to avoid travel in red warning areas and to expect a high risk of disruption in the amber areas.
Operator manager Stein Connelly said: “People need to plan ahead and be prepared. Avoid travel unless essential. If you do need to travel, check before your travel as your journey is likely to be affected by these latest severe weather warnings.
“For those in Angus and South Aberdeenshire, the advice is clear – do not travel during the period the red warning is in effect. The rain is expected to present some really challenging conditions.
“The Multi Agency Response team will be in operation to monitor conditions and co-ordinate our response. However, the public can play a key role by planning ahead.“
The latest Police Scotland advice is to expect a high risk of disruption across central and the north east of Scotland. Police are also asking people not to travel across the areas of Angus and South Aberdeenshire.
Scenes of chaos in Cork
Residents in Cork have shared scenes of the chaos caused by Storm Babet.
One Twitter used shared a compilation of the “devastating flooding”, urging other to stay safe.
Another video shows areas of Midleton hospital submerged under water, as people wade through the floodwater with hospital beds evacuated.
Emergency responders have been called around Cork to help assist residents to safety.
‘Roads which have never flooded now under water’
Co Cork mayor Frank O’Flynn said one month’s worth of rain had fallen in 24 hours.
“This is on top of already saturated lands and high river levels,” he said. “It is evidence, if any were needed, of our changing climate and the issues that it presents.
“I am especially conscious of the advanced preparations that were undertaken by Cork County Council in mitigating the effects of this event and how, despite every effort, homes, businesses and road users have been impacted.
“Areas where flood defence schemes have been completed fared far better than others in the face of this deluge.
“I know from speaking with council staff that some of the issues they are dealing with are unprecedented, with roads which have never flooded now under water.
“I am calling on the people of Cork to please avoid unnecessary travel, take extreme care if you must set off on a journey and please think of vulnerable road users, especially pedestrians and cyclists.
“As a council, we will continue to work across the county, both in a preventative capacity while also dealing with issues as they arise.
“The results of this weather event will be long felt as we move toward a clean-up phase but can I please reiterate the importance of staying safe and together we will come through this weather event.”
‘I would say in 10 years it hasn’t been this bad'
Euan Whelton, 21, from the village of Glandore, in Co Cork, said he has not seen flooding “this bad” for 10 years.
Mr Whelton, an agriculture worker, said the Skibbereen Fire Brigade pumped water from the area for “five or six hours” on Tuesday but said it remained underwater on Wednesday afternoon.
He said that the harbour village was “closed down” in 2013 due to heavy flooding and told the PA news agency: “I would say in 10 years it hasn’t been this bad.”
He added: “There were a few houses down there that were flooded, there was probably a foot or two of water inside the houses.
“There was a riverbank burst and it flooded on the houses down there. There was a high tide as well so it was hard to get the water out.
“The fire brigade was there for probably five or six hours pumping it out but it’s still all underwater at the moment (Wednesday afternoon).”
Watch: People wade through flooded streets as torrential rain batters Ireland
Irish army deployed in Cork to assist with relief efforts
The Irish army has been deployed in East Cork to help assist with relief efforts.
Cork has been the worst affected county in Ireland by storm Babet.
Defence Forces personnel were deployed to the town of Midleton in Co Cork, which was impassable to traffic on Wednesday afternoon due to flooded roads. The units were called to assist with transporting people from affected areas.
Cork County Council has prepared for high tides tonight, fearing that they would delay the draining of flood waters in some of the worst-affected communities, such as Midleton.
From Babet to Walid: How and why storms get their names
The UK is braced for downpours and blustering gales as Storm Babet hurtles towards our shores.
The Met Office has issued red, amber and yellow weather warnings as the “exceptionally heavy” rain is set to hammer down across the UK.
Strong winds are also set to whip up across large swathes of the country, as the forecaster warns gusts upto 70mph could be seen in eastern parts of Scotland.
Flood warnings have also been issued as the British Geological Survey said landslides are also possible. Disruption to travel has already begun as multiple cancellations are seen across the country.
Storm Babet, which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula before moving north, is the second named storm of the season and will continue to impact Britain until Saturday, the Met Office said.
The personal touch behind the weather phenoemons
