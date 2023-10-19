✕ Close Storm Babet: Amber alert issued as strong winds and heavy rain expected to hit UK

The Irish army have been deployed in parts of Cork while Scotland is bracing itself for torrential rain and floods as Storm Babet sweeps across parts of the country.

Dramatic footage shows people wading through water as one local kayaks down a street, while defence forces have been called to the town of Midleton which has become impassable due to floods.

A rare red weather warning has been issued in parts of the UK braces, with downpours expected to cause severe flooding and disruption in parts of the country between Wednesday and the weekend.

Multiple Met Office alerts are in place including the red warning, the most severe the forecaster issues, which is in place in eastern Scotland, between Perth and Aberdeen this Thursday and Friday.

A red warning means that those in the area should “take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather”, with substantial disruption to travel likely.

Severe weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued for several areas of the UK, covering already-saturated parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England.

Storm Babet, which developed to the west of the Iberian Peninsula before moving north, is the second named storm of the season and will continue to impact Britain until Saturday, the Met Office said.