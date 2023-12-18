✕ Close UK weather- 60/70mph winds

The Met Office has issued a danger to life warning for large swathes of the UK amid strong winds and wintry showers in the lead-up to Christmas.

The yellow warning was issued all day on Thursday and stretches from Norfolk all the way up to the northern-most point of Scotland.

It comes as the forecaster predicted wintery showers and severe gales in the north, with brighter and drier conditions in the south over the festive period.

The forecaster said: “By the Christmas period, a chance of a colder, showery interlude with northerly winds potentially bringing some snowfall, mainly across hills in the north.

“However, this colder interlude could be short-lived, and may not reach the far south before a milder Atlantic, westerly flow, becomes re-established.”

Leading into January, short-lived cold spells remain possible with snow and ice listed as a potential hazard in the north, with a “more prolonged spell” of icy weather expected around the middle of the month.

This comes after heavy snow coated parts of north-west England in early December, with 7,000 homes and businesses losing power in Cumbria and 200 vehicles left marooned.