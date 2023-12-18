Uk weather- live: Met Office issues danger to life warning as Britain braces for Christmas cold snap
Chance of snowfall predicted for northern England and Scotland
The Met Office has issued a danger to life warning for large swathes of the UK amid strong winds and wintry showers in the lead-up to Christmas.
The yellow warning was issued all day on Thursday and stretches from Norfolk all the way up to the northern-most point of Scotland.
It comes as the forecaster predicted wintery showers and severe gales in the north, with brighter and drier conditions in the south over the festive period.
The forecaster said: “By the Christmas period, a chance of a colder, showery interlude with northerly winds potentially bringing some snowfall, mainly across hills in the north.
“However, this colder interlude could be short-lived, and may not reach the far south before a milder Atlantic, westerly flow, becomes re-established.”
Leading into January, short-lived cold spells remain possible with snow and ice listed as a potential hazard in the north, with a “more prolonged spell” of icy weather expected around the middle of the month.
This comes after heavy snow coated parts of north-west England in early December, with 7,000 homes and businesses losing power in Cumbria and 200 vehicles left marooned.
Danger to life wind warning issued
Heavy rain and cloud expected for Monday
Ahead of temperatures dropping, the UK will experience a mainly cloudy day on Monday, with heavy rain falling at times in the west.
The Met Office said: “Southeast England should see some brightness, whilst sunny spells and showers develop across Scotland and Northern Ireland, where it will feel a little cooler.”
As for tonight, further heavy rain will arrive from the southwest and spread to England and Wales, while Scotland and northern Ireland remain drier with scattered showers.
Further locally heavy rain arrives from the southwest, spreading to most of England and Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland staying drier, cooler with scattered showers in the north.
Will there be a white Christmas in UK?
Some regions in the UK are set to experience a white Christmas as the Met Office anticipates the possibility of snow during the festive season.
The Met Office has forecast “unsettled” weather leading to the weekend before Christmas.
While long-range forecasts are subject to change, the Met Office’s extended verdict suggests the potential for snow towards the year’s end. However, the forecast also suggests that the majority of the country is expected to experience rain and a milder Christmas.
Potential snowfall by Christmas period, says Met Office
In their long range weather forecast, which looks at Friday 22 December until Sunday 31 December, the forecaster has warned of a chance of potential snowfall across the hills in the north.
They said: “Unsettled with milder, mobile spells of wind and rain, and briefer colder interludes most likely. Initially, for the north, showers, heavy in places and wintry to low levels, with drier and brighter conditions further south.
“Lingering strong winds should ease early in the period. Milder conditions, likely returning for a time over the weekend.
“By the Christmas period, a chance of a colder, showery interlude with northerly winds potentially bringing some snowfall, mainly across hills in the north.
“However, this colder interlude could be short-lived, and may not reach the far south before a milder Atlantic, westerly flow, becomes re-established. This pattern most probable towards New Year’s Eve, with the majority of cloud and rain likely across the west, and drier and brighter conditions more probable in the east.”
Met Office gives five-day update as wintry showers predicted
The Met Office has released a video on social media depicting the weather forecast over the next five days, with conditions becoming gradually more unsettled.
While the southeast will enjoy brighter spells, the weather is due to turn colder in Scotland with scattered, windy showers expected on Tuesday. Strong winds are expected on Thursday across the UK, with conditions remaining unsettled by the weekend.
