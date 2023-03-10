✕ Close UK: Arctic Air Sweeps Across Country Bringing Snow And Ice

Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.

An amber warning for snow has been issued from south of the Peak District up to the North Pennines, in place from 3pm on Thursday until midday on Friday. In this area, between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected, with between 30 and 40 centimetres forecast elsewhere in northern England.

The Met Office has also issued five new snow warnings across London and the southeast, southwest England, the East Midlands and the East of England. Wales and the Strathclyde area of Scotland are also included.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said Storm Larisa, which has been named by the French weather service, is bringing rain and snow to the UK.

“Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain,” he said.

“But essentially, we’re on the northern side of the low pressure system and it’s the southern side of that low pressure system that is going to be bringing particularly strong winds to parts of France.