UK weather – latest: Storm Larisa to bring ‘treacherous conditions’ as amber warnings issued
Storm Larisa is set to strike today, with the Met Office issuing five new weather warnings
Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” to the UK, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.
An amber warning for snow has been issued from south of the Peak District up to the North Pennines, in place from 3pm on Thursday until midday on Friday. In this area, between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow is expected, with between 30 and 40 centimetres forecast elsewhere in northern England.
The Met Office has also issued five new snow warnings across London and the southeast, southwest England, the East Midlands and the East of England. Wales and the Strathclyde area of Scotland are also included.
Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said Storm Larisa, which has been named by the French weather service, is bringing rain and snow to the UK.
“Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain,” he said.
“But essentially, we’re on the northern side of the low pressure system and it’s the southern side of that low pressure system that is going to be bringing particularly strong winds to parts of France.
How to drive in snow and ice
The current heavy snow across the UK means drivers are facing icy roads and treacherous conditions.
The gritters are out but motorists are still being advised against making unnecessary journeys and to proceed with extreme caution when setting out proves unavoidable.
Read the piece:
Big chill creates hazardous conditions for motorists across UK
How to protect your homes from ice and snow
The Met Office forecast for snow across the UK and icy weather both pose a challenge over potential damage to homes.
The Met Office has already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, with more areas in the Midlands, much of Wales and the southeast, including London, under alert for snow on Tuesday morning as Arctic air sweeps across the country.
As conditions are set to worsen over the week, with thick snow set to cover several areas, homeowners could face large repair bills if they don’t protect their homes, experts warn.
Snow and ice can wreak havoc on homes, from frozen and burst pipes to roof leaks from heavy snow on the roof, all of which could result in costly repair bills, say experts.
“Wintry weather will always be challenging for our homes, but when spring is right around the corner, cold snaps can be unexpected and many people may not be prepared for the damage that cold weather can do to properties,” says Natalie White, head of brand communications at the find-a-tradesperson platform Rated People.
Read more:
Snow and ice can wreak havoc on homes and cause frozen and burst pipes to roof leaks
Blizzards are forecast for parts of Britain on Friday morning as Storm Larisa arrives, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow in a cold snap that has already left thousands without power.
The Met Office issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.
Three yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of Britain, with the exception of southern England and western Scotland.
‘Avoid travelling’ through gusting winds and heavy snow says Met Office
Mapped: Where snow will fall on Friday as amber warnings issued
New maps have revealed where snow will fall as the UK is gripped by freezing temperatures.
As temperatures continue to plummet amidst the Arctic blast, areas across the UK have been swept by snow and ice, with the Met Office issuing weather warnings across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
All areas north of Birmingham have been issued with a combination of yellow and amber warnings. Following snowfall across northern England on Thursday morning, snow will continue to fall throughout the afternoon and overnight into early Friday morning.
Some areas across the UK could see between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow
Schools closed today as Storm Larisa set to bring 'treacherous conditions’
Schools across the UK have been forced to close again today due to heavy snow and freezing temperatures.
Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings across the UK as Storm Larisa is set to bring “treacherous conditions” on Friday morning, with 50mph winds and up to 40cm of snow forecast in some areas.
Thousands of pupils will miss class while Met Office yellow and amber weather warnings are in force.
Storm Larisa batters parts of UK with blizzards as travel warnings issued
Storm Larisa is set to batter parts of the UK with gales and blizzards overnight on Thursday and into Friday.
The Met Office has issued three amber warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland, where “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected.
Four yellow warnings for snow also cover much of the rest of the nation, with the exception of South East England and western Scotland.
Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said the storm, which has been named by the French weather service, is bringing rain and snow to the UK.
“Storm Larisa, which Meteo France have named, is the same low-pressure system that is bringing us the bands of rain,” he said.
The Met Office has issued travel warnings for northern England, the Midlands, North Wales and Northern Ireland.
More yellow weather warnings in place for snow and ice across parts of Scotland
More yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across Scotland today as the country experienced some of the coldest March temperatures for 13 years this week.
A warning for snow and ice is in place for most of northern and eastern Scotland, as well as the central belt.
A further yellow warning is in place for southern Scotland across Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders.
Warnings for snow and ice are also in place through the weekend until Sunday for much of Scotland except for the western Highlands.
Further yellow weather warnings are in place for snow and ice across parts of Scotland on Friday.
When do schools have to close due to snow?
Snow, ice and freezing temperatures caused disruption across the UK in January as an Arctic blast swept across the country.
While February was much milder, even spring-like, at times, forecasters are now warning that a new cold snap is about to descend, bringing spells of snow and icy conditions stretch to parts of northern and eastern England causing by freezing Arctic air and prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow warning alert.
Up to 5-10cm of snow is likely to accumulate over northern Scotland, which has been witnessing chilly conditions since Sunday with temperatures feared to plummet as low as -10C.
In other areas, temperatures are expected to be close to the freezing point as rain, sleet and snow edge slowly southwards, while maximum temperatures are also forecast to be in the single digits.
Emily Atkinson reports:
New amber warning for heavy snow issued as the UK recorded the coldest March night for 13 years
Read the full story here:
‘Avoid travelling’ through gusting winds and heavy snow says Met Office
