UK weather– latest: Snow and ice warnings as Arctic blast bring coldest night of the year
Met Office warns of disruption with chances of ‘long delays and cancellations’ on bus, rail and air travel
The Met Office has issued warnings of “further disruptions” in many parts of the UK as snowfall and rain are likely to continue through Thursday and Friday.
The weather service said there is a “slight chance” some rural communities could be “cut off”, with the likelihood of power cuts and disruption of services in many places.
“Snow and ice will affect some areas of the country on Wednesday morning, so it’s worth leaving extra time for your journey to work or school,” the Met Office said.
Snowfall and rain could continue until the weekend and possibly longer with chances of “long delays and cancellations” on bus, rail and air travel services on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.
Schools across the UK will remain closed on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall, with parents advised to check the local authority’s websites for the latest information.
Snow had already fallen across Kent, London, the west of England and south Wales early on Wednesday.
On Thursday, heavy snowfall is expected to extend south from Glasgow to parts of England, including Manchester.
Bristol airport cancels flights amid Arctic blast
Bristol Airport has cancelled all early morning flights today (Wednesday 8 March) due to snow and adverse weather conditions.
A statement on its Twitter account reads: “The Bristol Airport teams are working hard on snow clearing operations, but as the snow continues to fall, flight operations have been suspended until 1100.
“Passengers are advised to contact their airline for specific flight information prior to travelling to the airport and please take extra care.”
Bristol airport cancels flights amid Arctic blast
Passengers should expect delays to services in what a Bristol Airport spokesperson called ‘a rapidly changing situation’
This morning’s snowfall has been well documented across social media, with footage of snow-capped rooftops and wintry panoramas dominating our feeds.
Here are some of the top posts so far:
Police urge motorists to avoid driving due to ‘very dangerous’ conditions
Wilshire Police has urged motors to avoid all but essential journeys after heavy snowfall overnight created “very dangerous” driving conditions.
Posting at 3.30am this morning, police said:
Coldest night of year so far as temperatures drop to -15.2C
The UK has braved its coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures dropping below -15C in the Scottish Highlands as snow blanketed parts of London.
Thermometers at Kinbrace in the Highlands gave readings of -15.2C overnight on Tuesday, the Met Office said – the lowest the mercury has dropped all year.
A blast of Arctic air means that sleet and snow is expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday, while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland’s northern coasts as the cold snap intensifies.
Coldest night of year so far as temperatures drop to -15.2C in UK
Met Office issues severe weather warnings as Arctic blast brings snow and ice
Watch: Snow piles across Hampshire as arctic blast hits UK
In pictures: Swimmers brave freezing conditions King Edward’s Bay, near Tynemouth
Mapped: Where will snow fall in the UK today
More sleet and snow are expected across southern England and south Wales on Wednesday while scattered snow and hail showers will impact Scotland’s northern coasts as the Arctic blast intensifies.
The Met Office‘s early morning radar showed an area of rain moving in from the south and west which was starting to turn increasingly to sleet and snow as it pushed north and east.
The conditions, which have been attributed to an Arctic blast, are expected to bring more snow and ice throughout the UK, the Met Office said.
Mapped: Where will snow fall in the UK today
More snow and sleet is expected across the UK this week
Best in Snow: Heavy snowfall blankets Britain
Rural communities likely to be ‘cut off’ due to weather, says Met Office
The Met Office’s chief meteorologist has warned the weather could cut off rural communities in the north and impact travel over the next few days across southern England and south Wales.
A number of national severe warnings for snow and ice were issued, with the Met Office saying further warnings, or updates to the current warnings, are “very likely”.
Matthew Lehnert said: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an Arctic maritime air mass.
“Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.
“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far south-west likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.”
He added: “During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England and South Wales which could cause travel disruption into the evening. The impact of lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.”
