UK weather – live: Arctic blast to bring heavy snow and travel chaos, Met Office warns
Snow and ice warnings are in place as an Arctic blast is set to sweep country over the next week
Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued
Multiple snow and ice warnings are in place across Britain until the end of this week as the country faces travel disruption and power cuts.
A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C-6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.
The forecaster has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice covering large swathes of the northern half of the country until Thursday.
Northern and eastern parts of Scotland saw the “bulk of the snow” on Monday, with 15cm on the ground at Aberdeen Airport by the evening.
Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said by Tuesday there could be a “persistent band of snow” over three to six hours across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.
He went on: “In the early hours of the morning we’re looking at temperatures getting down to -12C in a few spots, Tuesday night possibly down to -15C.
“So certainly a very cold spell into Wednesday.”
Snow showers merging into longer spell of snow could cause further disruption on Tuesday
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice across huge swathes of the UK as they warn “snow showers, perhaps merging into a longer spell of snow, are likely to cause further disruption on Tuesday.”
Parts of Scotland, northern England including Manchester, and northern Ireland are all expected to be hit. The warnings are in place for the whole of Tuesday, and expanded areas in the north east including Newcastle which are expected to be impacted on Wednesday.
- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel
- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Some rural communities could become cut off
Cold-health alert in place for England
The UK Health Security Agency has a Cold-Health Alert in force for England, which highlights the possibility of significant impacts for the health and the social care sector.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: “The temperatures we will see can rapidly have a serious impact on the health of those over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions as it increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
“It is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the cold weather this week.”
Met Office warns of ‘very cold start’ to Tuesday morning for Brits
The Met Office has warned of a chilly start for Brits on Tuesday morning as temperatures continue to plummet.
Meteorologist Alex Burkill said about Tuesday’s weather: “Temperatures really are going to drop, a widespread frost for many places and that will also bring the risk of some icy patches too.
“Perhaps the lowest temperatures likely to be across parts of Scotland where we have lying snow. We could see temperatures here dropping into negative double figures, so a very cold start on Tuesday morning for many of us.”
Parts of the UK to see up to 20cm of snow where chance for ‘significant disruption'
Parts of the UK will be at risk of ‘significant disruption’ as the Met Office warns that persistent and significant slow fall could lead to accumulations of up to 20cm across some areas.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “There is the potential for a system to track its way across, bringing some more persistent, rain, sleet and significant snow initially across parts of northern Ireland, perhaps northern England, but more likely across parts of Scotland.
“That’s where we have the greatest chance for significant disruption because of some persistent snow. There is a good chance we could see accumulations of 10cm plus and perhaps 20cm across higher ground, so some disruption is quite likely.”
In pictures: UK hit by ‘Arctic’ blast as temperatures plummet
Mapped: Where snow is forecast this week as temperatures plummet
Athena Stavrou reports:
Parts of Britain are facing a week of heavy snow as temperatures plummet below freezing for most of the country.
The Met Office has issued five yellow snow and ice warnings across Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England, parts of Wales and eastern England as an “Arctic chill” is expected to bring up to 20cm of snow.
Parts of UK expected to see ‘disruptive’ snow this week
Around 200 schools in north of Scotland closed due to snow and ice
Around 200 schools in the north of Scotland have been closed due to adverse weather as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.
The warning is in effect for all of Scotland north of Fort William in the west and Stonehaven in the east.
Public transport services are also facing disruption.
What path will the snow follow?
Lydia Patrick reports:
In England, the snow will sweep across northern England, Wales and even reach as far south as the Midlands on Tuesday.
Regions including Manchester, Newcastle and Derbyshire will see snow showers on Tuesday morning which the Met Office warns could cut off some rural communities and trigger power cuts across the nation.
The disruptive snow is expected to continue into Wednesday and Thursday in some of these areas including Yorkshire, the Midlands, Wales, northern Scotland and North West England.
Met Office warns: ‘It will feel bitterly cold'
As the UK grapples with a cold plunge of Arctic air sweeping the country, the Met Office has warned that the snow and ice will be disruptive and impact travel plans.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Andy Page, said: “Where and how much snow we will get will vary throughout the week and weather warnings could change quickly, you will need to keep an eye on the forecast for your region for the latest information.
“There will be widespread frost this week and we could see some fairly deep laying snow in parts of northern UK and strong winds could result in drifting or blizzard conditions at times. The snow and ice will be disruptive and could potentially impact travel plans, make driving dangerous and pavements slippery.
“It will feel bitterly cold with daytime temperatures in the low single figures for many, and overnight temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 in many towns and cities, and it will be even colder in many rural areas.”
Met Office reports 15cm of snow build up at Aberdeen airport
The Met Office has reported 15cm of accumulations at Aberdeen airport following snow showers.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, they said: “Frequent snow showers in Scotland have allowed accumulations to build up through today, with 15 cm reported at Aberdeen airport Here’s the snow depths earlier this afternoon.”
