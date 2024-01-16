✕ Close Drone footage shows extent of flooding as cold weather warning issued

Multiple snow and ice warnings are in place across Britain until the end of this week as the country faces travel disruption and power cuts.

A “cold plunge of Arctic air” has moved south across the whole country over the past few days, making it 5C-6C lower than usual for this time of year, the Met Office said.

The forecaster has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice covering large swathes of the northern half of the country until Thursday.

Northern and eastern parts of Scotland saw the “bulk of the snow” on Monday, with 15cm on the ground at Aberdeen Airport by the evening.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said by Tuesday there could be a “persistent band of snow” over three to six hours across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

He went on: “In the early hours of the morning we’re looking at temperatures getting down to -12C in a few spots, Tuesday night possibly down to -15C.

“So certainly a very cold spell into Wednesday.”