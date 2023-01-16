London weather forecast: Capital escapes snow after Met Office warning as temperatures plunge – latest
Prepare for icy conditions, commuters warned after flooding in Somerset closes roads and snow falls in Devon
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.
The forecaster has said overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.
Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell also warned commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys due to the weather conditions.
“We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas.
“This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there.”
He added that rain will clear from the South East from 10am, and most of the nation will be dry with sunny spells through the rest of Monday.
The Environment Agency had 86 flood warnings and 142 flood alerts across England as of Sunday night.
The Met’s yellow alert warning for snow and ice covers northern Scotland will continue until 10am on Wednesday.
Four weather warnings in place for Monday
Four weather warnings for snow and ice are in place for the UK on Monday, covering Northern Ireland, North West England, Scotland’s central belt and the Highlands.
In the areas covered, people are being warned there is a chance of travel disruption. Some roads and railways could be affected, with the potential for longer journey times.
The Met also warns “some injuries” are possible from slips and falls on icy surfaces. There will probably be “some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”
Weather warnings are also in place for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office says.
Temperature could dip as low as -2C overnight in London
Temperatures in London could dip as low as -2C overnight, according to the Met Office.
The mercury will hover around 5C for much of the day before dipping in the evening.
Snow and ice warnings remain in place for large parts of the country on Monday, with temperatures as low as -10C in the most remote parts of Scotland.
Weather outlook for Monday
Forecasters say it will be a very cold night, with a chance of wintry showers in northern Scotland and South West England.
Elsewhere it will be mostly clear with some scattered cloud for a time. There will be light winds across the country.
Temperatures are expected to plunge as low as -10C overnight.
Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters
Drivers have been warned to leave extra time for their Monday morning commute due to icy roads during rush hour, following a weekend of wintry weather.
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert until 10am and warned of icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southwest Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and northern Midlands.
A Met Office yellow warning for ice across the centre of the UK covers all four nations until 10am.
