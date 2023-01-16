✕ Close (RELATED) Worcester city centre turned into ‘lake’ as heavy rain brings flooding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning while forecasting icy surfaces across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, northern England, northern Wales and parts of the Midlands.

The forecaster has said overnight sleet will leave behind slippery surfaces which could cause “injuries from slips and falls” and “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths”.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell also warned commuters to leave plenty of time for their journeys due to the weather conditions.

“We could well see some wintry showers develop tonight across the middle band of the UK, with a risk of snow on high ground and slippery surfaces on lower areas.

“This could be a problem during rush hour, it could cause a few problems on the roads. The risk of flooding is still there.”

He added that rain will clear from the South East from 10am, and most of the nation will be dry with sunny spells through the rest of Monday.

The Environment Agency had 86 flood warnings and 142 flood alerts across England as of Sunday night.

The Met’s yellow alert warning for snow and ice covers northern Scotland will continue until 10am on Wednesday.

Recommended Icy conditions to affect Monday morning commuters during rush hour