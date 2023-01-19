For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester Airport has temporarily closed both its runways due to heavy snow, leaving tens of thousands of travellers facing the prospect of having their travel plans wrecked.

Intercontinental arrivals have been diverted to London Heathrow, Dublin and Birmingham airports, with many passengers now set to miss connecting flights.

Dozens of flights remain grounded, with disruption likely set to continue through the day even once the airport reopens.

After the coldest night of the year so far, with temperatures plunging below -10C, the airport said in a statement at 6:20am: “Following a period of heavy snowfall, we have temporarily closed both runways.

“Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations will resume at the earliest opportunity. Passengers are advised to contact their airline for the most up-to-date flight information.”

Temperatures languished below freezing in all parts of the country on Thursday morning as the airport announced the closures.

The first flight due out this morning was on Ryanair to Dublin, which has yet to depart, along with a further 21 flights up to 7.30am, run by airlines including Tui, Lufthansa, Air France and Easyjet.

They are the lucky ones – all the passengers waiting to travel out on some of those planes will simply have to go home and wait.

The situation showed little sign of improving, with a further update at 7:40am saying: “Our runways remain closed as we continue to clear the airfield following a fresh snow deposit in the last hour.”

It comes just a month after a severe cold snap brought air travel to a halt, with snow and ice forcing runway closures at multiple airports and causing hundreds of flights to be grounded.

The last flight to land at Manchester on Thursday morning was a Tui flight from Banjul in Gambia, shortly after 4:30am, with other intercontinental arrivals diverted elsewhere.

Aer Lingus from New York JFK, Etihad from Abu Dhabi and Qatar Airways from Doha have all touched down at Birmingham, while the Cathay Pacific arrival from Hong Kong is on the ground at Heathrow, and an Aer Lingus flight from Barbados was diverted to Dublin.

European arrivals are now diverting, with the early Ryanair flight from Rome landing at Liverpool.

Unless the airport reopens soon and pilots decide to fly on to Manchester, passengers will be put on buses where possible and brought to Manchester.

Many of the passengers are on links to Heathrow, Paris and Amsterdam with intercontinental connections which will now be missed.

Departure cancellations are under way, with KLM to Amsterdam, Lufthansa to Frankfurt and Ryanair to Marseille all grounded.

Weather alerts for snow and ice are currently in force across much of the UK, including in Manchester, with forecasters having warned people to brace for travel disruption.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued its second-strongest alert for cold weather, warning of conditions in England that “could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services”.

Temperatures plummetted overnight on Wednesday, hitting as low as -10.4C in Drumnadrochit, in the Scottish Highlands, and -7.4C in Topcliffe, in North Yorkshire.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Parts of north-west Scotland still have 34cm of snow lying, elsewhere this is around 9cm, and in sites across Northern Ireland we’ve got 7cm, and in Wales as well.

“The main thing elsewhere is frost and ice, showers are focused towards the north and west of the UK, so elsewhere a frosty and icy, but dry start.

“Lighter winds in the south on Thursday, so it’s not going to feel quite as raw, even though temperatures are still cold, there will be less of a wind chill effect.

“Gradually it will turn less cold over the next few days, we hold onto it generally today and tomorrow, but into the weekend Atlantic air starts to come in, bringing temperatures up to double figures.”