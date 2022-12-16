For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heavy snow is set to fall across parts of the UK today as the Met Office upgraded their weather warning to amber following brutal lows of -13C.

Up to 10 inches of snow is expected to settle in parts of Scotland, the weather service said.

The amber warning, in place until noon today, means that some rural communities could be cut off as thick blankets of snow make travelling difficult. Delays and cancellation to rail and air travel are also likely.

Snow in the Shetland Islands, which has seen a power outage lasting several days (PA)

“Outbreaks of snow are expected to move eastwards across Scotland on Friday,” the Met Office said. “Snow will initially fall to low levels, with 5 to 10 cm accumulating in places this morning in two to three hours.”

Overnight temperatures were the most severe of the cold snap so far with the mercury plunging to -13.5C in Loch Glascarnoch, Scotland.

Later in the morning, snow at low levels will turn to sleet or rain, but more snow is likely above 200 metres where up to 20 cm may build up by afternoon.

There is also a yellow warning for snow and ice covering a much wider area, valid until 9pm this evening. There is some concern that when sleet or rain falls onto frozen surfaces, it will lead to icy conditions in some areas.

The Met Office upgraded their weather warning to amber for snow in parts of Scotland (Met Office)

A Level 3 Cold Weather Alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) covering all of England and is currently in place until 12 noon on Sunday 18 December.

Douglas Cairns, Traffic Scotland Operator Manager, said: “We are urging travellers to plan ahead and check before they leave, and also to ensure their vehicles are winter ready.

“Planning ahead has never been more important. Here, our winter treatment plans are already well underway across the trunk road network, salt barns are well stocked and a record 240 gritters are ready for deployment from over 40 depots across Scotland.

“We expect the transport network to be busier in the run up to the Christmas weekend as people look to spend time with friends and family, so it’s important that travellers continue to play their part.”

