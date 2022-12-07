RAC has warned drivers to be vigilant (AFP/Getty)

The Met Office has issued a flurry of weather warnings across the UK on Wednesday, as a severe cold snap sweeps in on Arctic winds, bringing snow and potentially “blizzard conditions”.

Temperatures could plunge below -10C in some areas later this week as sub-zero nights set in across the country, the national forecaster said.

The Met Office has put in place yellow weather alerts across parts of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday and cautions that up to 2 inches of snow may fall at lower levels, with 4 inches on the hilltops.

Blizzard conditions and snow drifts are likely in the strong northerly winds, as daytime temperatures struggle to rise above 0C for large parts of the UK.

Forecasters said temperatures are expected to remain well below average into next week, though it was uncertain how long the cold spell would continue afterwards.

The RAC warned drivers to check their cars are prepared for sub-zero weather and to carry provisions in case of a breakdown.