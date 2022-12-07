UK weather: New ice alerts issued as Arctic winds could bring temperatures of -10C
Freezing conditions could be hazardous and may cause travel disruption, forecasters warn
The Met Office has issued a flurry of weather warnings across the UK on Wednesday, as a severe cold snap sweeps in on Arctic winds, bringing snow and potentially “blizzard conditions”.
Temperatures could plunge below -10C in some areas later this week as sub-zero nights set in across the country, the national forecaster said.
The Met Office has put in place yellow weather alerts across parts of Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday and cautions that up to 2 inches of snow may fall at lower levels, with 4 inches on the hilltops.
Blizzard conditions and snow drifts are likely in the strong northerly winds, as daytime temperatures struggle to rise above 0C for large parts of the UK.
Forecasters said temperatures are expected to remain well below average into next week, though it was uncertain how long the cold spell would continue afterwards.
The RAC warned drivers to check their cars are prepared for sub-zero weather and to carry provisions in case of a breakdown.
Breaking: New ice warnings issued across UK
The Met Office has issued a further three weather warnings across the UK – due to come into force this evening.
The new alerts for icy weather have been issued in Wales, Northern Ireland and England’s South West, and will remain in place from 5pm this evening until 6pm on Thursday.
They are in addition to existing weather alerts for ice and snow in northern Scotland, and icy conditions along the northeast coast of England.
Londoners told to download app to help rough sleepers in icy weather
Londoners have been encouraged to download the Streetlink app to help connect rough sleepers with support services, as the capital’s emergency cold weather protocols were activated for the first time this winter.
“Too many people are facing a freezing winter on the streets of the capital without the safe, secure accommodation they need,” said London mayor Sadiq Khan.
“Across the capital, we are doing everything we can to prevent anyone sleeping rough in these freezing conditions as we work to build a fairer and safer London for everyone.
“I am also encouraging Londoners to download the Streetlink app or use the Streetlink website to connect people they see sleeping rough with local support services. London’s councils and charities will be working even harder this week to support some of the most vulnerable people in our city.”
Homeless people in London to be sheltered as temperatures drop below freezing
The capital’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers
Emergency measures implemented in London to shield homeless from freezing temperatures
Homeless people in London are to be sheltered from freezing temperatures in emergency accommodation, as the capital’s Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) is activated for the first time this winter.
Parts of London will drop as low as minus three during the week, with mayor Sadiq Khan warning too many face sleeping on streets without safe accommodation.
All boroughs have committed to the mayor’s “In for Good” principle, meaning no-one will be asked to leave accommodation until a support plan is in place to end their rough sleeping, regardless of an increase in temperature.
The latest figures show the number of people sleeping rough in London has jumped 24 per cent in the past year, with more than 3,600 sleeping on the capital’s streets between June and September. Rough sleeping services are also helping more people than ever before.
People at risk of cold weather advised to heat homes to at least 18C
Health authorities have issued their second-strongest warning for cold weather, and caution that the icy conditions could increase health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.
“Cold weather can have serious consequences for health, and older people and those with heart or lung conditions can be particularly at risk,” said Dr Agostinho Sousa, Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA.
“If you have a pre-existing medical condition, you should heat your home to a temperature that is comfortable for you.
“In rooms you mostly use such as the living room or bedroom, try to heat them to at least 18C if you can. Keep your bedroom windows closed at night. Wearing several layers of clothing will keep you warmer than one thicker layer.”
Temperatures remain at freezing in parts of southern England
Temperatures in parts England remain at freezing this morning, according to the Met Office.
Forecasts for 9am remain at 0C as far south as Swindon and Warminster, falling to -1C further north in Buxton and -2C in Preston.
Here is the broad outlook for 9am:
Snow gates closed on road through Scottish mountains
Snow gates have been closed in the Scottish mountains this morning, shutting off part of the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road at the Spittal of Glenshee.
Weather warnings already in force in parts of Scotland and England
Two weather warnings – for ice and snow in northern Scotland, and ice in the northeast of England – are already in force, having been issued by the Met Office at midnight.
These will remain in force until midday tomorrow, and will be joined at midnight by additional alerts for icy conditions in Wales and much of Northern Ireland.
In Scotland, the national forecaster believes that snow showers and icy surfaces may bring some travel disruption, warning:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Here is the spread of weather warnings on Thursday:
Next five days to feel ‘bitterly cold'
The next five days are to feel “bitterly cold” as icy wind blows in from the Arctic, ITV weatherman Alex Beresford has said.
Snow showers pass over Scotland and northeast England overnight
Overnight, snow showers have been passing across northern Scotland and grazing the coast of northeast England, according to the BBC.
Risk of ice as temperatures plummet, warns Met Office
Speaking of the outlook across northern and central areas of Scotland, Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir said: “We’re expecting above around 200m [there will be] up to 10cm of snow.
“Add on the strength of the wind, there could be some blowing snow around, causing problems on the roads over the higher risk [areas].
“But even at lower level, we could see over the next 12 to 24 hours around 2 to 5cm of snow, so slippery surfaces, and where you do see some fleeting showers overnight tonight, the risk of ice as temperatures plummet.”
