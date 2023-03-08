UK weather news - live: ‘Further disruptions’ likely says Met Office as snow showers continue
Chances of ‘long delays and cancellations’ on bus, rail and air travel in some areas
The Met Office has issued warnings of “further disruptions” in many parts of the UK as snowfall and rain are likely to continue through Thursday and Friday.
The weather service said there is a “slight chance” some rural communities could be “cut off”, with the likelihood of power cuts and disruption of services in many places.
“Snow and ice will affect some areas of the country on Wednesday morning, so it’s worth leaving extra time for your journey to work or school,” the Met Office tweeted.
Snowfall and rain could continue until the weekend and possibly longer with chances of “long delays and cancellations” on bus, rail and air travel services on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.
Radar data also points to an area of rain moving in from the south and west turning to sleet and snow as it pushes north.
A similar warning has also been issued for Northern Ireland with “minor travel disruption” likely due to snow showers.
On Thursday, heavy snowfall is expected to extend south from Glasgow to parts of England, including Manchester.
Disruptions due to snow, ice to continue
Disruptions caused by freezing temperatures, snow and ice across the UK are likely to continue on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.
The weather service had already issued a yellow warning for snow and ice for parts of the Midlands, much of Wales and the southeast, including London as Arctic air sweeps across the UK.
The Met Office has warned that there is a small chance of travel delays and stranding of some vehicles and passengers due to the continued snowfall in parts of England, Ireland and Scotland.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies