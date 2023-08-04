✕ Close UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

The Met Office has named the first storm of the year as Storm Antoni, warning that “unseasonably” strong winds of up to 65mph could wreak havoc across the UK.

Forecasters have warned that the storm could pose a “danger to life”, with travel chaos and flooding of homes and businesses possible.

With two weather warnings in force on Saturday, a low-pressure system is expected to move in from the Atlantic Ocean, bringing with it fast-flowing rainwaters.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east.

“Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30 more widely.

Strong winds are similarly due in Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England, with the strongest gusts due across southwest England and southwest Wales. Here, exposed coastal areas and high ground could experience speeds over 60mph.

Last month marked the UK’s sixth wettest July on record, averaging 140.1mm of rain across the month. Elsewhere, it marked the wettest in Northern Ireland’s history.