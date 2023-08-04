For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The first Met Office-named storm of the year will hit the UK this weekend with gusts of up to 65mph expected to batter the coastlines and disrupt travel, with heavy rain posing a “danger to life”.

The national forecaster warned that Storm Antoni could also bring winds of up to 50mph inland in parts of south Wales and southwest England, while heavy rains could flood homes and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“Unseasonably” strong winds and fast-flowing rainwaters may disrupt air, rail, road and ferry travel and could bring a “danger to life” as the low-pressure weather system moves in from the Atlantic Ocean, meteorologists said.

Two weather warnings are in force on Saturday (Met Office)

It is the first storm named in the Met Office’s 2022/23 season and comes just four weeks before the start of the new season, when a new set of names will be announced.

Two weather warnings willl be in force on Saturday, with a yellow alert for rain covering most of Northern Ireland from midnight until 11am, where up to 60mm of rain could fall in a single day – comprising nearly three-quarters of Belfast’s average monthly total.

A second warning issued across southwest England and much of Wales will be in place for 12 hours until 8pm, and cautions that strong winds could cause some damage to buildings, with flying debris posing a potentially fatal risk of injuries.

Road, rail, air and ferry services could be affected by the winds, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and the potential for roads and bridges to close, the Met Office said.

Power cuts may also occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, forecasters predicted, warning that “injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

Forecasters have warned of dangerous conditions along coasts in the South West (PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east. Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30 more widely.

“Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.

“Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England. The strongest winds will affect parts southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph.

In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas.

“Busy travel networks at this time of year and the possibility of people having made plans to be outside have resulted in the system meeting our criteria for naming, with a strong chance of disruption for those within the warning areas.”

After a month of largely unsettled weather for the UK, there are some tentative signs of a change, albeit perhaps only briefly, later next week, forecasters said.

Mr Willington said: “For the latter half of next week, there are some signals of a shift in the jet stream which may allow for high pressure to build in for southern areas of the UK, increasing the likelihood of some drier weather for a time.

However, at this range, the details are quite uncertain and there’s still a chance of some rain for areas further north. As always, details will become clearer with a shorter lead time.”