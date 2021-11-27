✕ Close Storm Arwen batters UK with snow and high winds

The Met Office said on Saturday that the rare red warning for Storm Arwen has now expired, but added that the amber and yellow warnings for wind remain in place.

More than 80,000 homes in the UK are currently without electricity as a result of the storm.

The Met Office had earlier issued the red weather warning for parts of northern England and Scotland.

It comes after Storm Arwen brought “damaging gusts” of winds across a wide swathe of the UK, adding that Brizlee Wood, Northumberland recorded a wind speed of 98mph.

Met officials also said gusts of 87mph were recorded in Orlock Head, Down in Northern Ireland and 78mph in Inverbervie, Kincardineshire, in Scotland.

Meanwhile, people are still being urged to stay indoors and avoid driving where possible.

Derbyshire Police have issued a plea to motorists in the north of the county to “stay home” and avoid any non-essential journeys after heavy snow in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales made many routes treacherous.