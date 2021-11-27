Storm Arwen - latest: 80,000 homes without power as UK hit by heavy snow and 98mph winds
The Met Office said on Saturday that the rare red warning for Storm Arwen has now expired, but added that the amber and yellow warnings for wind remain in place.
More than 80,000 homes in the UK are currently without electricity as a result of the storm.
The Met Office had earlier issued the red weather warning for parts of northern England and Scotland.
It comes after Storm Arwen brought “damaging gusts” of winds across a wide swathe of the UK, adding that Brizlee Wood, Northumberland recorded a wind speed of 98mph.
Met officials also said gusts of 87mph were recorded in Orlock Head, Down in Northern Ireland and 78mph in Inverbervie, Kincardineshire, in Scotland.
Meanwhile, people are still being urged to stay indoors and avoid driving where possible.
Derbyshire Police have issued a plea to motorists in the north of the county to “stay home” and avoid any non-essential journeys after heavy snow in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales made many routes treacherous.
“Damaging gusts” ravage parts of UK overnight
'I'm a Celebrity': live show cancelled for first time ever over Storm Arwen fears
Last night’s (26 November) I’m A Celebrity live episode was yesterday cancelled over continuing Storm Arwen fears.
It’s the first time in the show’s 19-year history that a live show has been cancelled in what ITV bosses have called a “precautionary” measure.
‘I’m a Celebrity’: live show cancelled for first time ever over Storm Arwen fears
The live show has been replaced with a pre-recorded version
Disrupted train service between Sheffield and Liverpool now running
Previously disrupted services between Liverpool, Nottingham and Sheffield have been allowed to run again, East Midlands Railway have said.
Tweeting this morning, the service also warned that some delays and alterations to their routes may continue.
M26 westbound reopened in West Yorkshire
All lanes between junctions 24 and 26 on the M26 westbound have reopened, say reports.
M26 closed due to heavy snowfall
The M26 in West Yorkshire has been closed westbound and eastbound between junction 21 and 22 due to the heavy snow and strong winds, according to reports.
The North West Motorway Police are also attempting to recovering an overturned lorry between junctions 7 and 8 eastbound, set to be cleared shortly “once closures have been cleared.”
Police have also urged drivers to “check the weather conditions” before setting off this morning.
Derbyshire Police urge motorists to avoid non-essential journeys
Derbyshire Police have issued a plea to motorists in the north of the county to avoid any non-essential journeys.
Tweeting this morning, police said: “We are urging motorists to avoid making any non-essential journeys due to the continued poor weather across the north of the county.
“Heavy snow in the High Peak and Derbyshire Dales has made many routes treacherous. Stay home if you can.”
Britain still recording gusts of 60-70mph
Gust speeds of 60-70mph are still being recorded across more exposed locations in the UK, the Met Office has said.
According to a recent tweet, amber warnings for strong winds have been issued in both Newcastle and the south-west coast.
Meanwhile, continued snow, sleet and rainfall is expected around Britain into Saturday morning. The Met Office have warned those travelling first thing to remain “aware” of the conditions.
Electricity North West says it is 'responding to high number of power cuts'
Electricity North West, in a statement, said they were “experiencing high demand across the network” on Friday night due to Storm Arwen.
“We are currently responding to a high number of power cuts affecting multiple areas across the north west. Engineers are assessing the damage to the network and will continue to work through the night to restore power where possible. Due to the strong winds, some repairs will be delayed until weather conditions allow our teams to safely restore power,” it said.
Warrington police urge public to make only 'essential journeys'
Police in Warrington has asked the public to only make “essential journeys during the severe weather.”
In a tweet, the Warrington Police said: “Please be careful when travelling tonight. There is a weather warning in place due to strong winds. We have had plenty of fallen trees so slow down and take extra care. The driver from this was lucky and didn’t have a scratch! Only make essential journeys to minimise risk.”
Brizlee Wood, Northumberland record strong wind speed of 98mph
The Met Office said Storm Arwen brought “damaging gusts” of winds across a wide swathe of the UK, adding that Brizlee Wood, Northumberland recorded a wind speed of 98mph.
Met officials also said gusts of 87mph were recorded in Orlock Head, Down in Northern Ireland and 78mph in Inverbervie, Kincardineshire, in Scotland.
While the ‘rare’ red warning has now expired, amber and yellow warnings for wind remain in place.
